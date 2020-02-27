Books

Six Authors Weigh in on Fanfiction, Tropes and the Books That Were Inspired by Them

Imprint / Disney Hyperion / Gallery Books / Square Fish / Tor Teen / Wednesday Books
Brianna Robinson

Brianna Robinson is a book publicist and Sarah Lawrence College alum. She lives in New York with too many books and two enthusiastic dachshunds named after a family member, dead presidents and one actor. You can find her on twitter @blrobins2.

Previous ArticleHip Hop Roundup: RIP Pop Smoke
Next ArticleAlbum Review: Louis Tomlinson tackles Britpop and his personal life on "Walls"