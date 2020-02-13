Book Couples With as Much Relationship Goals as Schitt’s Creek’s David and Patrick

There’s so much to love about the purely delightful and honestly transformative Canadian sitcom, Schitt’s Creek. From Catherine O’Hara’s stellar performance to the poignant character arcs, this show steals viewers hearts within a few episodes, making it one of the best shows of the decade. And for many Patrick and David’s relationship—a pivotal part of the show’s later seasons—has been one of the main reasons viewers are so enamored. The portrayal of their love story has been like a breath of fresh air for many.

For this reason and more (do we really have to say goodbye to Moira Roses’ fabulous satirical choices?), fans aren’t really ready to say goodbye to the Roses and beloved Schitt’s Creek residents now that the final season is upon us. I know I’m clinging to every magical moment, including searching out media and books that can capture even an ounce of Schitt’s Creek charm. And maybe it’s because of Valentine’s Day, but I found myself asking what bookish relationships could fill the hole that would remain after the upcoming finale. I queried a variety of authors (all major Schitt’s Creek fans) to find out what bookish couples matched David and Patrick couple goals. Read on for simply the best pairings that share couple goals with David and Patrick!

Interlude Press

Jess and Abby from Not Your Sidekick by C.B. Lee

One of the things I love most about David and Patrick’s relationship is that, while they have vastly different personalities, they balance each other out in the most loveable and humorous ways. I can find the same traits and insecurities—and humor—in C.B. Lee’s Jess and Abby from her Sidekick Squad series, starting with Not Your Sidekick. It’s a fun, diverse series about LGBTQIA+ superhero teens taking on a corrupt government with loads of swoon-worthy moments. – Julian Winters, author of How To Be Remy Cameron

Arthur A. Levine Books

Rafe and Ben from Openly Straight and Honestly Ben

“If you also love that David is the out, proud, and confident partner to Patrick’s kind, snarky, and still learning about his sexuality, I highly recommend Openly Straight and Honestly Ben by Bill Konigsberg. Rafe and Ben’s journey to love is sweet but also authentic in so many relatable ways. — Julian Winters, author of How To Be Remy Cameron

Little, Brown Books For Young Readers

Randy and Hudson from Camp by L.C. Rosen

Randy (Dell) Kappelhoff and Hudson Aaronson-Lim from Lev A.C. Rosen’s CAMP (May 26, 2020, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers). Randy sees something special in Hudson, something that fills him with the sense of possibility and the feeling that queer kids can accomplish anything. And Hudson has grown up smothered with society’s expectations, until Dell comes into his life and slowly, carefully chips away at the façade of heteronormativity. It’s a beautifully realized relationship that the ways we use artifice to craft how others see us and, ultimately, the power we have to bring out the best in each other when we are open and authentic. — Adib Khorram, author of Darius The Great Is Not Okay

I’m going to be a little bit Alexis here, and say that my forthcoming book, Camp, has a very Patrick/David couple goals couple in the form of Randy and Hudson. Because like David, Randy can have a penchant for the dramatic, something he tried to hide from Patrick when they first started dating, and Randy is definitely trying to hide as well. And like Patrick, Hudson might be hiding his true self from his parents. But just like Patrick and David, Randy and Hudson are going to have a relationship where they gradually learn to love not only each other, but themselves.” — L.C. Rosen, author of Camp

Interlude Press

Sebastian and Emir from Running With Lions by Julian Winters

David and Patrick are a balance between loud anxiety and quiet anxiety. Patrick is just as anxious as David, he just hides it more. Sebastian and Emir in Julian Winters’s RUNNING WITH LIONS embody this to a T. This dynamic is also in L.C. Rosen’s CAMP, coming this May! — Adam Sass, author of Surrender Your Sons

Farrar, Straus and Giroux (BYR)

Ethan and Alek from One Man Guy by Michael Barakiva

Alek’s got quirky parents and a minimal romantic history that includes an unwanted kiss from his female best friend, but has never even given real thought to having a boyfriend. Ethan is chill and fun and brings Alek into a fold he never knew he needed. They’re both a little bit David and a little bit Patrick and make for a sweet fit in this lighthearted romance. — Dahlia Adler, author and editor of His Hideous Heart

Katherine Tegen Books

I loved the portrayal of Zoey, who identifies as asexual, and Grayson, her ex-boyfriend and best friend. With strong devotion between them, they must work out the dynamics of a possible new relationship in light of Zoey’s sexuality. I rooted for them the entire time. — Laura Taylor Namey, author of The Library of Lost Things

Sourcebook Fire

Rishi and Alex from Labyrinth Lost by Zoraida Cordova

I think what I find most compelling about David and Patrick is that they’re very different, but their relationship is built on mutual respect and friendship. Likewise, Alex and Rishi are best friends, one of whom is outgoing and charismatic, with a killer sense of style, and one of whom is practical and driven, with mysterious powers (let’s not pretend Patrick’s business sense isn’t superhuman!) What more could you want? —Margaret Owen, author of The Merciful Crow

Katherine Tegen Books

Ryan and Blake from The Resolutions by Mia Garcia

David and Patrick’s relationship reminds me so much of Ryan and Blake in Mia Garcia’s young adult novel The Resolutions. Ryan, who is recovering from a devastating break up, resolves in kissing someone he knows his wrong for him. Just like David, Ryan unexpectedly makes room for Blake, someone totally against his type. — Lilliam Rivera, author of Goldie Vance: The Hotel Whodunit

Dahlia Adler

Frankie and Samara from Out On Good Behavior by Dahlia Adler

Every chaos bi (or pan in David’s case!) deserves a steadfast cinnamon roll like Patrick. Their dynamics remind me of Frankie and Samara from Dahlia Adler’s Out On Good Behavior. Frankie isn’t sure she can commit to a relationship. But when she realizes Samara’s the real deal, Frankie ventures out of her comfort zone for her, the same way David does with Patrick. —Ellen Goodlett, author of Rule and Rise

Lyrical Press

Dino and Seth from The Dino Martini Series by Elle Parker

Dino and Seth from the Dino Martini series written by Elle Parker (Like Coffee and Donuts and Like Pizza and Beer) remind me of David and Patrick more than any other characters I’ve read. While Dino and Seth are private investigators (rather than shop owners), they start as friends, allowing it to grow organically into something more. They snap and snark at each other, but in the end, their devotion to each other is clear and not to be trifled with. — TJ Klune, author of The House In The Cerulean Sea and The Extraordinaries

Macmillan/Feiwel and Friends

Cress and Thorne from Cress by Marissa Meyer

The genius of Marissa Meyer’s Cress and Thorne is how they follow my favorite trope of the dashing drama queen and the grounded genius. Captain Thorne is a rapscallion, and proud of it, until a life-and-death encounter with sweet space-bound hacker, Cress, makes him rethink the trajectory of his future. — Erin Hahn, author of You’d Be Mine and More Than Maybe

Many thanks to all the authors who participated!