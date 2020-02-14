Books

YES NO MAYBE SO Authors Becky Albertalli & Aisha Saeed on canvassing, political activism, and their love letter to Atlanta

Balzer + Bray
Marena Galluccio

Marena Galluccio is a freelance copywriter and journalist and lover of all things YA. She reviews fantasy, historical fiction, and historical fantasy YA books on her blog, #MediaGalReads. When she is not writing creatively, Marena can be found planning her next trip to a Disney park, watching the latest movie in theaters, or visiting a history museum. She is currently based in Georgia.

Previous ArticlePearl Jam Wants You To Find The Moon For The ‘Superblood Wolfmoon’ Preview
Next ArticleHigh School Musical: The Musical: The Series: 6 questions we have for Season 2