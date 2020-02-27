The Magic of ‘The Tales of Beedle The Bard’ comes to Audible!

Audiobook fans rejoice! For the first time ever, The Wizarding World’s The Tales of Beedle The Bard will be available in audio. Performed by some of the most beloved actors and actresses from the world, the book is now available for exclusive pre-order on Audible.

The full cast production featuring performances from Noma Dumezweni, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright, Jude Law, Warwick Davis, Jason Isaaccs, and Sally Mortemore was produced in conjunction with Pottermore Publishing and in support of the international children’s charity, Lumos.

The Tales of Beedle The Bard first appeared in the seventh Harry Potter Book, Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows and the clues within the fables served as integral clues in the Golden Trio’s hunt for the Deathly Hallows. Another magical edition to the books that make up the Hogwarts Library collection, I personally get chills at the idea of all of these supreme talents reading stories within this beloved world.

It will be available for listeners on Tuesday, March 31st. Pre-order the audiobook here. To see the exciting announcement with the cast, click here.