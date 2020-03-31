Women’s History Month: Supporting and Celebrating Womxn Authors

Right now, it might be hard to remember that this past month wasn’t 80 years long or even that it was Women’s History Month. That’s why it’s more important than ever to celebrate our womxn heroes and the womxn that inspire us today. For my part, I’d like to focus on the inspiring and talented womxn writers and authors whose stories have transported us and galvanized us.
The list of womxn authors featured here are some of the best in fiction. They’re responsible for some of the most powerful, uplifting, and truly beautiful stories that now more than ever, need to be read and shared.
I asked each author to list the womxn creators and authors they in turn want to support this month and from there was able to connect with those womxn and ask them who they would support. From there a chain of sorts was created and it was truly wonderful to see how hopeful and supportive this community can be.
I hope that as the new normal becomes routine and as Women’s History Month ends, we find ways to support these womxn and the many authors creating and contributing to the books and art that help us find light and love even among the gloomiest days.
Anna-Marie McLemore
1. What is one idea or thought you want womxn, especially young womxn, to hold on to when they need to hear it most? And what is one thing you’re telling yourself?
Whether you’re out about it or not, whether you label it or not, your identity is beautiful.
2. What books do you want to support and shout about during this time?
The Grief Keeper by Alex Villasante, Picture Us in the Light by Kelly Loy Gilbert, and the forthcoming This is My Brain in Love by I.W. Gregorio
3. What womxn authors/creators do you want to celebrate this month and for the upcoming (or recent depending on when it runs) International Womxn’s Day?
I want to shout out some of the artists and designers who have given my stories incredible covers. Their hard work, brilliance, and vision makes it so my books get to wear beautiful art into the world: Lisa Pompilio, Danielle Mazzella di Bosco, Jen Oaks, Corina Lupp, Cat Finnie, and Liz Dresner (who I’m thrilled I get to keep working with on my next cover).
Sarah Watson
1. What is one idea or thought you want womxn, especially young womxn, to hold on to when they need to hear it most? And what is one thing you’re telling yourself?
I always go back to Rosie the Riveter: “We Can Do It.” There will be so many people telling you that you can’t. That you shouldn’t. That it isn’t possible. But Rosie did it and we can too!
2. What books do you want to support and shout about during this time?
How I Resist: Activism and Hope for A New Generation edited by Maureen Johnson. This is an incredible collection of essays by an incredible group of women.
In the Company of Women: Inspiration and Advice from over 100 Makers, Artists, and Entrepreneurs by Grace Bonney. I love to flip through and feel inspired by the amazing things that women are doing.
What Happened by Hillary Rodham Clinton. I particularly love the chapter about her college friends. It reminded me that we become the women we become in large part because of the friends we had when we were girls.
3. What womxn authors/creators do you want to celebrate this month and for the upcoming (or recent depending on when it runs) International Womxn’s Day?
Because my book is about friends supporting friends, I want to shout out my amazing lady friends who are out there writing amazing books! Amber Benson, Cecil Castellucci, Kate Rorick, Liza Palmer, Margaret Dunlap, and Sarah Kuhn!
Sarah Kuhn
1. What is one idea or thought you want womxn, especially young womxn, to hold on to when they need to hear it most? And what is one thing you’re telling yourself?
You are important. It’s easy to feel small and inconsequential in this big world, and society certainly does everything it can to make young women, especially young women of color — their voices, their existences, their stories — feel like they don’t matter. But your story does matter, and you shouldn’t be afraid to tell it the way you want to, in your voice. That is something I tell myself all the time — even as an adult, it’s still easy for me to self-reject or dismiss myself, my feelings, or to downplay my accomplishments. I’m still working hard to tell myself that I’m important, and to believe it.
2. What books do you want to support and shout about during this time?
This is always tough for me, because there are so many! I’ll celebrate some of the recent YA rom-coms by women of color that I’ve been loving — I think showing women of color finding love and experiencing joy is truly revolutionary. A few that I loved last year: Somewhere Only We Know by Maurene Goo, Don’t Date Rosa Santos by Nina Moreno, and There’s Something About Sweetie by Sandhya Menon. All of these authors create such instantly lovable, nuanced, distinctively voiced characters — I especially love their strong-willed heroines, amazing women of color characters I would have absolutely died for if they’d existed when I was a kid. I die for them now!
3. What womxn authors/creators do you want to celebrate this month and for the upcoming (or recent depending on when it runs) International Womxn’s Day?
Definitely the awesome authors above, and I’ll also take this moment to celebrate three friends who have inspired me a lot lately. Jenny Yang is a comedian, writer, and actor who uplifts so many of us in the Asian American arts community and is starting her own “competitive self-care comedy show” called Everything’s Fine. She’s hilarious, has such awesome creative and innovative ideas, and is so generous to others in her communities. I love seeing her shine. Sherry Cola is also a comedian-writer-actor who you can currently watch as Alice on Good Trouble — Alice, to me, is a revolutionary character on TV. She’s a queer Asian American woman who gets to be vulnerable and have doubts and insecurities and wear her feelings on her sleeve, and the way Sherry plays her is so amazing — funny and tender and so real. And finally, Ally Maki is an incredible actor — she was on Cloak and Dagger and voiced Giggle McDimples in Toy Story 4 — and she also founded Asian American Girl Club, a brand and apparel company that’s doing awesome things as far as bringing our community together. She has so much pure enthusiasm for what it means to be an Asian American girl, how we can celebrate and be proud of all the diversity that exists within that identity, and she’s so wonderful about amplifying that community as much as she can. I am in awe of all of these ladies.
Erin Bried
1. What is one idea or thought you want womxn, especially young womxn, to hold on to when they need to hear it most? And what is one thing you’re telling yourself?
Don’t wait for someone else to give you permission to speak up. Be loud. Make your voice heard. Take up space.
What I’m telling myself: Joy is an act of resistance. Everything in the world feels so upsetting these days, but it’s important to remember to continue to find happiness in the midst of it all. And never give up.
2. What books do you want to support and shout about during this time?
Kazoo just published our first book called Noisemakers: 25 Women who Raised their Voices and Changed the World, and one of the great things about working on a collection of comics from so many different amazing artists is that so many of them have their own excellent books. Maris Wicks illustrated a kids book called Astronauts: Women on the Final Frontier, which came out on the same day as Noisemakers. Lucy Knisley is always putting out incredible books. Kid Gloves, her autobiographical comic about her pregnancy, is so compelling, and her latest Go to Sleep (I Miss You) about parenting really resonates with me.
3. What womxn authors/creators do you want to celebrate this month and for the upcoming (or recent depending on when it runs) International Womxn’s Day?
As the editor of Kazoo, I feel so lucky that i get to work with so many incredible creators and writers all the time. Aside from the 25 women and non binary comic artists we featured in Noisemakers, we also run an original short story in every issue of Kazoo. Recently, we ran a story by #1 NYT best-selling author Kimberly Brubaker Bradley, who wrote The War that Saved My Life. What a beautiful book! In our current issue, we’ve got a short story by Newbery Medal winner Erin Entrada Kelly, who wrote Hello, Universe. She has another book coming out in May called We Dream of Space, which I can’t wait to read. I, of course, love everything by Kate DiCamillo, especially The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane. We featured Kate in issue 7 of Kazoo, and everything she says is so thoughtful and profound to me. Mira Bartok’s The Wonderling is a treasure, or as she would say, a real “wonder nugget.” She’s also an incredible artist, and she painted a search and find for us recently. Margaret Atwood, of course, who took the time to talk to our young readers about finding their voices. And Jackie Woodson, author of Brown Girl Dreaming. I would celebrate her on literally any day.
Erin Entrada Kelly
1. What is one idea or thought you want womxn, especially young womxn, to hold on to when they need to hear it most? And what is one thing you’re telling yourself?
I spent most of my childhood and adolescence feeling worthless. I was convinced I didn’t matter. I thought I had no voice, and no one would want to hear it anyway. My self-worth was defined by how other people treated me. I want womxn to know that the most important opinion is the one they have about themselves. They are not defined by what other people think of them. That includes the opinions of their family, their partners, or society — especially if those dynamics are harmful and toxic. If you believe you are beautiful, you are. If you believe you are powerful, you are. If you believe you have worth, you do. In fact, all these things are true even if you don’t know it yet. The best three words in the English language: You are beautiful. And you are. I see you. And you are.
2. What books do you want to support and shout about during this time?
I have so much love for Aida Salazar’s novel The Moon Within, which is best described as a modern-day Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret. Aida has another gorgeous book coming out this year called The Land of the Cranes, about a young Latinx girl who holds onto love and hope in a very dark place — a detention center for migrants. Let’s also shine a big, bright spotlight on Elana K. Arnold and all her books, particularly Damsel and Red Hood. Elana writes brutal, provocative, and incredibly powerful feminist fiction that everyone should be reading. And one of the best books I read last year was In The Dream House, a memoir by Carmen Maria Machado.
3. What womxn authors/creators do you want to celebrate this month and for the upcoming (or recent depending on when it runs) International Womxn’s Day?
There are so many. In addition to Aida Salazar, Elana K. Arnold, and Carmen Maria Machado, I love to celebrate the work of authors A.S. King, Laura Ruby, Gail Villanueva, Celia Pérez, Brandy Colbert, Anne Ursu, and Marie Miranda Cruz. And let’s not forget womxn illustrators that I love, like Lian Cho, Isabel Roxas, Kaylee Rowena, and Lauren Castillo. Seriously, this list could go on. I should also mention poet Barbara Jane Reyes, who is not only an incredible poet, but a longtime champion of pinay literature.
Elana K. Arnold
1. What is one idea or thought you want womxn, especially young womxn, to hold on to when they need to hear it most? And what is one thing you’re telling yourself?
We are stronger together than we are apart, and we have the right to tell our stories, even if they make others uncomfortable. We don’t get to choose how the world has filled us up, but we do get to choose what we do with those experiences. I choose to transform my past into art. You can, too.
2. What books do you want to support and shout about during this time?
- The Only Black Girls in Town by Brandy Colbert
- All the Things We Never Knew by Liara Tamani
- The Moon Within by Aida Salazar
- Thirteen Doorways, Wolves Behind Them All by Laura Ruby
- The Lost Girl by Anne Ursu
- The Blossom and the Firefly by Sherri L. Smith
- My Jasper June by Laurel Snyder
- Ways to Make Sunshine by Renée Watson
- Unpresidented by Martha Brockenbrough
3. What womxn authors/creators do you want to celebrate this month and for the upcoming (or recent depending on when it runs) International Womxn’s Day?
All the authors of the books listed above.
Laura Ruby
1. What is one idea or thought you want womxn, especially young womxn, to hold on to when they need to hear it most? And what is one thing you’re telling yourself?
We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. Meaning, community is everything. The powers that be—the old white dudes who own everything—would have us squabbling amongst ourselves in some grand scale cat fight, competing to achieve impossible beauty standards, vying for the attention of men who aren’t worthy of us, believing that being female/femme/queer is somehow lesser, that “You’re not like other girls” is a compliment, etc, all so that they can go on exploiting people and resources in order to enrich themselves. As Toni Morrison said, it’s all a distraction. We can refuse to accept these impossible beauty standards. We can refuse to accept the lies we’ve been told about womxn—that we’re sneaky and two-faced and scheming and shallow and have little to contribute to the world but our looks.
We are mighty. And we have so much more power when we work together.
2. What books do you want to support and shout about during this time?
Stacey Lee has written some amazing historical novels, but the one book that I’d like to see get some more love is her sweet and magical novel Secret of A Heart Note. An utterly charming and romantic story of a girl whose job is mixing love elixirs, perfect to get your mind off the horrors of today. If twisty thrillers are your bag, how about Cristina Moracho’s A Good Idea or Nancy Werlin’s The Rules of Survival? Looking for California noir? Try Sherri L. Smith’s Pasadena. If you want to revel in the apocalypse, I’d recommend Archivist Wasp by Nicole Kornher-Stace or Dread Nation by Justina Ireland. Laugh out loud funny and too-real tale of a queer young lesbian trying to come out to her family and to herself? Juliet Takes A Breath by Gabby Rivera. Need something short and smart and gorgeous based on fairy tales? Try Christine Heppermann’s poetry collection, Poison Apples Want scrupulously researched non-fiction about the current administration? Try Martha Brockenbrough’s Unpresidented. If graphic novels are your thing, try Kiss Number 8 by Colleen AF Venable and Ellen T. Crenshaw, Pashima by Nidhni Chanani, or Are You Listening? by Tille Walden. If you want lose yourself in a magical or fantastical world, I’d try anything by Heidi Heilig or Anna-Marie McLemore.
3. What womxn authors/creators do you want to celebrate this month and for the upcoming (or recent depending on when it runs) International Womxn’s Day?
Cynthia Leitich-Smith. She’s been writing wonderful books for a long time—Jingle Dancer, Rain Is Not My Indian Name, Tantalize, and her new book Hearts Unbroken, just to name a few. But she’s also been keeping the most comprehensive collection of resources for writers and for readers on her website Cynsations for years (cynthialeitichsmith.com). As a citizen of the Muscogee Creek Nation, she’s an advocate for Native voices in kid lit and teen lit, leading an annual We Need Diverse Books Native Writing Intensive. And this year, she announced that she is the author-curator of a brand new imprint of HarperCollins Children’s Books, called Heartdrum, which will be centering Native voices.
Renée Watson. The author of one of my favorite books, Piercing Me Together, and the founder of the I, Too Arts Collective, with a mission of building on the legacy of Langston Hughes by nurturing voices from underrepresented communities.
Anne Ursu. I’ve been mostly focused on YA writers here, but you might know Anne from her beautiful, fantastical middle-grade novels, Breadcrumbs, The Real Boy, and her latest, The Lost Girl. But Anne is also a fierce advocate for girls and women, specifically in the area of sexual harassment.
Authors and collaborators Dhonielle Clayton and Sona Charaipotra. Dhonielle (The Belles) and Sona (Symptoms of A Heartbreak) run Cake Literary, the only book packaging company operated by women of color and focused on diverse books.
Ellen Oh, author of numerous books including Prophecy, Spirit Hunters, and more. Also the co-founder of WE NEED DIVERSE BOOKS. For the last five years, Ellen has been working tirelessly to promote diverse titles and get those titles in the hands of all kids.
Alechia Dow
1. What is one idea or thought you want womxn, especially young womxn, to hold on to when they need to hear it most? And what is one thing you’re telling yourself?
Oh, what a great question! I want womxn, especially young womxn, to know that they are not defined by any number, weight or rating. They are unquantifiable and extraordinary. Often, I have to tell myself this and that it’s okay to take up space. I don’t have to shrink myself and personality to appease others. It’s a hard lesson to learn, but don’t dull your shine just to fit in. Okay?
2. What books do you want to support and shout about during this time?
There are SO MANY books I want to support and shout about!! Henna Wars by Adiba Jaigirdar, Legendborn by Tracy Deonn, Foul is Fair by Hannah Capin, Glitch Kingdom by Sheena Boekweg, Goddess in the Machine by Lora Beth Johnson, Ink by Tori Bovalino, A Song Below Water by Bethany C. Morrow, The Gilded Ones by Namina Forna, Crown of Coral and Pearl by Mara Rutherford, A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow by Laura T. Namey, Slay by Brittney M. Morris, A Song of Wraiths and Ruin by Roseanne A. Brown, Liberté by Gita Trelease, When the Stars Lead to You by Ronni Davis, and Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé… that’s a lot, isn’t it?
3. What womxn authors/creators do you want to celebrate this month and for the upcoming (or recent depending on when it runs) International Womxn’s Day?
I’m going to celebrate authors who inspired me this International Womxn’s Day. Writing science fiction as a marginalized writer, featuring marginalized characters without catering to a specific gaze is…difficult. Yet, there are so many amazing authors who have paved the way and who continue to write books that speak to a new generation of scifi readers. Octavia Butler, Marie Lu, N.K. Jemisin, and Tananarive Due. They’ve all created stories that have stuck with me, and gave me courage to pursue publishing. I may never live up to any of them, but I’m honored to have this chance to have my book on a shelf near theirs!
Mia Sosa
1. What is one idea or thought you want womxn, especially young womxn, to hold on to when they need to hear it most? And what is one thing you’re telling yourself?
You are enough. Right now. In this moment. You are enough. We often focus on what we want to do, how we want to change, where we’re headed next, but it’s important to remember that we have value just as we are, that people love us just as we are, and that we should love ourselves just as we are. It’s easy to compare yourself to someone else, to think your life isn’t as robust as someone else’s (especially now that social media is ubiquitous), but stripping away all the bells and whistles and focusing on the fundamental goal of being a good person will truly help you see that you’re a success in your own right.
2. What books do you want to support and shout about during this time?
There are so many, and if I don’t limit my answer, we’ll be here all day! I could gush about Elizabeth Acevedo’s With the Fire on High for paragraphs. Emoni Santiago is a young single mother with dreams, and I just loved watching her reach for them as the story unfolded. Acevedo’s observations about life, love, and where you come from are spot on. I grew up in East Harlem, New York, and this line gutted me because it’s so true: “Where we come from leaves its fingerprints all over us, and if you know how to read the signs of a place, you know a little bit more who someone is.” There’s so much goodness in that book. I recently read Tracey Livesay’s contemporary romance, Sweet Talkin’ Lover, and I absolutely adored it. It’s an interracial romance in a small town setting, and it’s got depth, and heart, and sexiness. Livesay creates worlds I want to live in, and people I want to know. Right now, I’m reading Tif Marcelo’s latest book, Once Upon A Sunset, and I’m enthralled. The novel is about a woman who travels to the Philippines to connect with family she discovers after her grandmother’s death, and the setup is perfectly executed. The main protagonist, Diana Gallagher-Cary, is such a well-drawn character, and I’m looking forward to following her personal journey.
3. What womxn authors/creators do you want to celebrate this month and for the upcoming (or recent depending on when it runs) International Womxn’s Day?
I’d love to celebrate the following romance authors and content creators who have blessed me with their friendship, their words, their experience, or their leadership (although it should be noted that these categories aren’t necessarily mutually exclusive): Olivia Dade, Priscilla Oliveras, Alexis Daria, Sabrina Sol, Tracey Livesay, Tif Marcelo, Nina Crespo, Michelle Arris, Kate Clayborn, Adriana Herrera, Courtney Milan, Laurel Cremant, C. Chilove, Nicole Terry, Harper Miller, LaQuette, Farrah Rochon, Adrienne Mishel, Seressia Glass, Pintip Dunn, Denny Bryce, Erica Ridley, Katie Dunneback, Tara Kennedy, Ana Coqui, Soni Wolf, and Susan Scott Shelley.
Tif Marcelo
1. What is one idea or thought you want womxn, especially young womxn, to hold on to when they need to hear it most? And what is one thing you’re telling yourself?
The one idea or thought I tell myself and would like to tell other womxn is this: You. Are. Enough. It’s what I tell myself in the mirror everyday. It’s sometimes the hardest thing to say, too! But it is absolutely true.
2. What books do you want to support and shout about during this time?
- Contemporary YA: With the Fire on High by Elizabeth Acevedo
- Contemporary Fantasy: The Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo
- Contemporary Romance: Thirsty by Mia Hopkins
3. What womxn authors/creators do you want to celebrate this month and for the upcoming (or recent depending on when it runs) International Womxn’s Day?
- Podcast creator – Andrea Martucci
- Authors – Sarah Smith, Mia Hopkins, Maida Malby, Roselle Lim, Mae Respicio, Maria Miranda Cruz
Roselle Lim
1. What is one idea or thought you want womxn, especially young womxn, to hold on to when they need to hear it most? And what is one thing you’re telling yourself?
Value your mental health. Who you are—your actions, your decisions, how you view the world and yourself—are all shaped by your mental health. Don’t be so hard on yourself. I have to be reminded to celebrate my achievements; otherwise, I become fixated on all the unfinished work, which is destructive. Celebrate when you can, and return refreshed and motivated for what’s next.
2. What books do you want to support and shout about during this time?
Have a Little Faith in Me by Sonia Hartl is a beautiful, heartfelt, and funny story about consent and staying true to who you are. The Perfect Escape by Suzanne Park is a delight that embraces one’s geeky self. The Hollywood Homicide series by Kellye Garrett features the sharp, Dayna Anderson as she solves mysteries in the glitzy town.
3. What womxn authors/creators do you want to celebrate this month and for the upcoming (or recent depending on when it runs) International Womxn’s Day?
Here’s the list: Kellye Garrett (writer of the Hollywood Homicide series), Nafiza Azad (The Candle and the Flame), Farah Heron (The Chai Factor), Lindsay Wong (The Woo-woo), Sandhya Menon (Dimple and Rishi series), Karen Strong (Just South of Home), and Elizabeth Lim (The Blood of Stars series).
Karen Strong
1. What is one idea or thought you want womxn, especially young womxn, to hold on to when they need to hear it most? And what is one thing you’re telling yourself?
I think what I want us to know is that we’re worthy. We’re worthy of love, respect, and happiness. The one thing I tell myself is that my ancestors blood runs through my veins so I already have the tenacity to weather any storm.
2. What books do you want to support and shout about during this time?
Right now, I’m reading a LOT of books in quarantine. There’s also books coming out this year by Black women that need our support. Here’s a few:
- A Phoenix Must Burn edited by Patrice Caldwell (3/10)
- The Gilded Ones by Namina Forna (5/26)
- A Song Below Water by Bethany C. Morrow (6/2)
- A Song Of Wraiths And Ruin by Roseanne A. Brown (6/2)
- Legendborn by Tracy Deonn (9/15)
3. What womxn authors/creators do you want to celebrate this month and for the upcoming (or recent depending on when it runs) International Womxn’s Day?
There are so many creators doing great work. A lot of us are trying to provide resources to our readers during this time. I particularly want to give shout out to the librarians are who also doing great work, particularly Edith Campbell, who is currently spotlighting a series “Imagining Black Girls, Black women” on her CrazyQuilts blog. The first essay starts here: https://crazyquiltedi.blog/2020/03/16/imagining-black-girls-black-women
Mariama J. Lockington
1. What is one idea or thought you want womxn, especially young womxn, to hold on to when they need to hear it most? And what is one thing you’re telling yourself?
There’s a poem I often share with young people, and young womxn in particular, it’s called “A Litany for Survival” by Audre Lorde. It’s about many things, but at its core speaks to the danger of staying silent in the face of injustice. The line that I need to hear most when I am feeling scared, individualistic, or voiceless, is:
So it is better to speak
remembering
we were never meant to survive
Staying silent does not guarantee protection. This poem reminds us to speak up and out with the truth, no matter what. This is not always easy for womxn. There are a lot of forces at work hell-bent on keeping us silent. But we must speak.
Additionally, This year has brought a lot of unknowns to the table and as someone who loves to plan, I’ve struggled to adjust. However, there are two mantras that I have been repeating to myself, especially when I practice yoga or other grounding exercises that help manage my anxiety :
You are deserving of care and kindness.
Embrace the unknown & practice persistent effort toward your passions.
2. What books do you want to support and shout about during this time?
Oh, there are so many! I’m looking forward to reading the fiction debut How Much Of These Hills Is Gold (April 7) by C Pam Zang. I’m also looking forward to the middle grade debut, How To Make Friends With The Sea (April 7) by Tanya Guerrero as well as Stand Up, Yumi Chung! (March 17) by Jessica Kim. I love any and everything that Brandy Colbert writes, but cant wait to read her new middle grade The Only Black Girls In Town (March 10).
3. What womxn authors/creators do you want to celebrate this month and for the upcoming (or recent depending on when it runs) International Womxn’s Day?
I’d like to celebrate the work of author, Morgan Parker. Not only does Morgan write award-winning poetry, she also debuted her young adult novel Who Put This Song On? in fall of 2019. This book has not gotten the shine I believe it deserves, but for me, reading about a depressed, Black girl trying to live her truth in suburban America was deeply validating. I loved this story, the mental health resources Morgan provided in the back of the book, and I believe it’s a story that will save lives.
I also want to celebrate the artist who created the cover art for my book For Black Girls Like Me. Jamea Richmond-Edwards continues to bless us with her gorgeous, textured artwork celebrating Black womanhood and fashion, and I think everyone needs to know about her.
Ngozi Ukazu
1. What is one idea or thought you want womxn, especially young womxn, to hold on to when they need to hear it most? And what is one thing you’re telling yourself?
We’ve been socialized to ask for less and de-escalate. If you’re feeling guilty about demanding more for yourself or for not letting something go, try to move past that emotion.
2. What books do you want to support and shout about during this time?
- Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me by Mariko Tamaki and Rosemary Valero-O’Connell
- My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness by Kabi Nagata
- The Bride Was A Boy (花嫁は元男子。) [Hanayome wa Motodanshi.] by Chii
- Witch Hat Atelier by Kamome Shirahama
3. What womxn authors/creators do you want to celebrate this month and for the upcoming (or recent depending on when it runs) International Womxn’s Day?
The majority of my comics colleagues identify as women or enby, so I could make a list a mile long. But today I’d love to celebrate the Ignatz Award-winning Hannah Blumenreich, who has made the only superhero comics I’ve wanted to read in years.
Claribel Ortega
1. What is one idea or thought you want womxn, especially young womxn, to hold on to when they need to hear it most? And what is one thing you’re telling yourself?
Your work has worth. I think when you’re getting started and when you’re a womxn in any creative field in general it’s easy to get taken advantage of or do things for exposure/little to no pay but it’s important to remember your work, your effort and your ideas have worth. Your time is also valuable but if you don’t assign it value, there are people who will seek to take advantage of that oversite. Don’t let them. What I’m telling myself is along the same lines: Advocate for yourself! It took me a while to ask for the things I want, fiercely and without apology, and to negotiate for myself and in my best interest. The two things go hand in hand and they’re both important two of the most important lessons I’ve learned along this journey.
2. What books do you want to support and shout about during this time?
There are so many great books to support right now! There are a few books that share my debut day (April 7th!) that I’m really looking forward to: Ruthless Gods by Emily A. Duncan, What I like About You by Marisa Kanter & Mary Underwater by Shannon Doleski! I’m also really looking forward to Ace of Spades by Faridah Abike-Iyimide, A Lesson in Vengeance by Victoria Lee and Incendiary by Zoraida Córdova.
3. What womxn authors/creators do you want to celebrate this month and for the upcoming (or recent depending on when it runs) International Womxn’s Day? I would love to celebrate Adriana M. Martínez who is an incredible Latinx blogger over at Boricuareads.com and the creator of #LatinxReads as well as Karen Strong, fellow spooky middle grade author of Just South of Home!
Leah Johnson
1. What is one idea or thought you want womxn, especially young womxn, to hold on to when they need to hear it most? And what is one thing you’re telling yourself?
You shouldn’t have to make yourself small for other people—take up space. Be big. Big unapologetic. Be rugged and nasty and brilliant. This world isn’t going to give you permission, so consider this your permission: You deserve it all. Go get it.
2. What books do you want to support and shout about during this time?
I want to shout about Picture Us in the Light by Kelly Loy Gilbert, which I just recently read and think has to be one of the most brilliant explorations of family, immigration, and identity young adult literature has ever seen. I also want to recommend that folks preorder More Than Just a Pretty Face by Syed M. Masood right this instant. If you want a book that is as smart and funny as it is tender and swoon-worthy, trust me when I say you want that one in your life.
3. What womxn authors/creators do you want to celebrate this month and for the upcoming (or recent depending on when it runs) International Womxn’s Day?
For this month and always, I want to honor Toni Morrison for her contributions to literature—particularly literature for and about black women. What a gift it is to have been alive at a time when the greatest living writer was a black woman. Toni Morrison gave—and continues to give—me language for class and race and gender and sexuality that I am only now beginning to understand the depth of.