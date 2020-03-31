Women’s History Month: Supporting and Celebrating Womxn Authors

Laura Ruby

1. What is one idea or thought you want womxn, especially young womxn, to hold on to when they need to hear it most? And what is one thing you’re telling yourself?

We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. Meaning, community is everything. The powers that be—the old white dudes who own everything—would have us squabbling amongst ourselves in some grand scale cat fight, competing to achieve impossible beauty standards, vying for the attention of men who aren’t worthy of us, believing that being female/femme/queer is somehow lesser, that “You’re not like other girls” is a compliment, etc, all so that they can go on exploiting people and resources in order to enrich themselves. As Toni Morrison said, it’s all a distraction. We can refuse to accept these impossible beauty standards. We can refuse to accept the lies we’ve been told about womxn—that we’re sneaky and two-faced and scheming and shallow and have little to contribute to the world but our looks.

We are mighty. And we have so much more power when we work together.

2. What books do you want to support and shout about during this time?

Stacey Lee has written some amazing historical novels, but the one book that I’d like to see get some more love is her sweet and magical novel Secret of A Heart Note. An utterly charming and romantic story of a girl whose job is mixing love elixirs, perfect to get your mind off the horrors of today. If twisty thrillers are your bag, how about Cristina Moracho’s A Good Idea or Nancy Werlin’s The Rules of Survival? Looking for California noir? Try Sherri L. Smith’s Pasadena. If you want to revel in the apocalypse, I’d recommend Archivist Wasp by Nicole Kornher-Stace or Dread Nation by Justina Ireland. Laugh out loud funny and too-real tale of a queer young lesbian trying to come out to her family and to herself? Juliet Takes A Breath by Gabby Rivera. Need something short and smart and gorgeous based on fairy tales? Try Christine Heppermann’s poetry collection, Poison Apples Want scrupulously researched non-fiction about the current administration? Try Martha Brockenbrough’s Unpresidented. If graphic novels are your thing, try Kiss Number 8 by Colleen AF Venable and Ellen T. Crenshaw, Pashima by Nidhni Chanani, or Are You Listening? by Tille Walden. If you want lose yourself in a magical or fantastical world, I’d try anything by Heidi Heilig or Anna-Marie McLemore.

3. What womxn authors/creators do you want to celebrate this month and for the upcoming (or recent depending on when it runs) International Womxn’s Day?

Cynthia Leitich-Smith. She’s been writing wonderful books for a long time—Jingle Dancer, Rain Is Not My Indian Name, Tantalize, and her new book Hearts Unbroken, just to name a few. But she’s also been keeping the most comprehensive collection of resources for writers and for readers on her website Cynsations for years (cynthialeitichsmith.com). As a citizen of the Muscogee Creek Nation, she’s an advocate for Native voices in kid lit and teen lit, leading an annual We Need Diverse Books Native Writing Intensive. And this year, she announced that she is the author-curator of a brand new imprint of HarperCollins Children’s Books, called Heartdrum, which will be centering Native voices.

Renée Watson. The author of one of my favorite books, Piercing Me Together, and the founder of the I, Too Arts Collective, with a mission of building on the legacy of Langston Hughes by nurturing voices from underrepresented communities.

Anne Ursu. I’ve been mostly focused on YA writers here, but you might know Anne from her beautiful, fantastical middle-grade novels, Breadcrumbs, The Real Boy, and her latest, The Lost Girl. But Anne is also a fierce advocate for girls and women, specifically in the area of sexual harassment.

Authors and collaborators Dhonielle Clayton and Sona Charaipotra. Dhonielle (The Belles) and Sona (Symptoms of A Heartbreak) run Cake Literary, the only book packaging company operated by women of color and focused on diverse books.

Ellen Oh, author of numerous books including Prophecy, Spirit Hunters, and more. Also the co-founder of WE NEED DIVERSE BOOKS. For the last five years, Ellen has been working tirelessly to promote diverse titles and get those titles in the hands of all kids.