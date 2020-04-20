10 Books That Reimagine Arthurian Tales in a Modern Way

Most know about King Arthur through class reading or from watching The Sword in the Stone. But lately, there have been a lot of stories based on Arthurian legends that are popping up. It’s no surprise that authors are thrilled to reimagine these Medieval tales in a modern way, even the film industry is jumping on board with an adaptation of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight releasing this year. Arthurian retellings are only going to grow more popular – all to our benefit. These ten books are great options to pick up and read to satisfy your love for Arthurian legends.

Jimmy Patterson

Sword in the Stars by Cori McCarthy and Amy Rose Capetta

The sequel to the beloved Once & Future is now here. Ari Helix has won the battle against the Mercer cooperation, but now she and Merlin are going to have to travel back to the Middle Ages and steal King Arthur’s Holy Grail – without coming face-to-face with the original legend if they want to keep the future as is.

Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

Cursed by Thomas Wheeler, Illustrated by Frank Miller

What if the Sword originally picked a queen instead of a king? Nimue is an outcast in her Druid village for her connection to dark magic, but when it’s destroyed by Red Paladins, Nimue’s dying mother makes her promise to take the ancient sword and reunite it with a sorcerer.

Delacorte Press

The Guinevere Deception by Kiersten White

As magic attacks Camelot, Merlin suggests for Guinevere to marry King Arthur – and to protect him. But in order to do so, Guinevere must keep her real name and identity as a changeling a secret.

Scholastic Press

Song of the Sparrow by Lisa Sandell

In 490 AD, Elaine of Ascolat is the daughter of one of King Arthur’s supporters. Her only companion is Arthur’s older sister Morgan, but Elaine cannot tell her that she is in love with Lancelot, Arthur’s second-in-command. But when Gwynivere joins their world, Elaine must fight through jealousy and rivalry for her love.

Ballantine Books

The Mists of Avalon by Marion Zimmer Bradley

This retelling of the Legends of King Arthur is from the perspective of the women behind the throne. Their tales are what comes to light.

HarperCollins

Avalon High by Meg Cabot

When Ellie arrives at Avalon High, it seems like any normal American high school. But as drama unfolds, Ellie begins to see its parallels to Arthurian legend and wonders if they are all just pawns in repeating history. Avalon High is also available as a manga.

Simon Pulse

The Night Dance: A Retelling of The Twelve Dancing Princesses by Suzanne Weyn

Every night, Rowena and her eleven older sisters go out and dance in a magical forest. When their father sees their tattered shoes, determined that they go out at night, he puts out a challenge that if any man discovers where his daughters go at night, he gets to marry whichever one he pleases. At the same time, knight Bedevere is on a quest to return Excalibur to a mysterious lake. But when he meets Rowena, he decides to take up her father’s challenge which only puts everyone in danger.

Avon Books

Ascension by Kara Dalkey

Nia is a young mermaid in the Bluefin clan who is determined to be an avatar for her home of Atlantis. Over the course of the three novels, Nia must defeat the evil Avatar and protect the land of Wales.

Del Rey

Queen of Camelot by Nancy McKenzie

Guinevere is cursed to betray her king and then be betrayed herself. When she is married to King Arthur, she learns she is unable to conceive leaving Arthur’s sole heir to be Mordred, an offspring with a cursed encounter by the witch Morgause. Guinevere must decide to raise Mordred as her own – and he might be the key to her ultimate downfall.

Imprint

Sweet Black Waves by Kristina Pérez

This trilogy is a retelling of the Arthurian-related tale, Tristan and Iseult. Branwen is best friends and lady-in-waiting to the princess and is devoted to her homeland and hatred of the enemy. But when she accidentally saves an enemy, she opens a healing magic she did not know she had. While she’s determined to fight for peace, the princess is not so easily convinced, and soon Branwen will have to fight against her best friend and the only boy she’s ever loved.

