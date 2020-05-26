Giveaway: Enter for a Chance to Win All Six Disney Villains Books

To celebrate the upcoming release of Evil Thing (Cruella De Vil’s story!), we teamed up with Disney Book Group to give away the Disney Villains books to one lucky reader. Catch up with all six books in the series by entering for a chance to win them below.

A VOLUME OF VILLAINS: Dive into the darker side of the stories you thought you knew! Enter for a chance to receive all 6 titles in the Disney VILLAINS series, and don’t miss Cruella’s story when Evil Thing releases this summer.

One (1) winner receives a set of all 6 VILLAINS books.

How do you enter to win? For a chance to win the Disney Villains books, follow @TheYoungFolks on Twitter and follow the directions in the tweet below. This contest is open to U.S. residents only. Prizing courtesy of Disney Book Group. Contest ends 11:00pm EST on May 31, 2020. One winner will be contacted via Direct Message on Twitter.

ABOUT THE BOOK SERIES

Where most Disney Classic titles appeal to younger readers, Serena Valentino’s darkly twisted Villains series is perfect for upper middle-grade, YA, and even adult audiences. Readers who crave twisted origins will love these wickedly dark tales about classic Disney villains.

Learn more about the next installment, EVIL THING, in stores July 7, 2020.

Cruella De Vil is the perfect villain: stylish, witty, relentless…and possibly cursed.

From her lonely childhood, to her iconic fashion choices, to that fateful car crash (you know the one), Cruella tells all in this marvelous memoir of a woman doomed. Even the cruelest villains have best friends, true loves, and daring dreams. Now it’s Cruella’s turn to share hers.

This latest novel by the author of the wildly popular and darkly fascinating Villains series brings readers a tale told by the Evil Thing herself. A tale of the complicated bonds of female friendship, of mothers and daughters, and of burning, destructive desire.

After all, nothing is as simple as black and white.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Serena Valentino has been weaving tales that combine mythos and guile for the past decade. She has earned critical acclaim in both the comic and horror domains, where she is known for her unique style of storytelling, bringing her readers into exquisitely frightening worlds filled with terror, beauty, and extraordinary protagonists. The books in her best-selling VILLAINS series are best enjoyed when read in the following order: Fairest of All, The Beast Within, Poor Unfortunate Soul, Mistress of All Evil, Mother Knows Best.

