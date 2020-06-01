Celebrate Pride Month with 10 LGBTQ+ Romances

Happy Pride Month! 2020 is definitely a year of amazing books, and the same can be said for LGBTQ+ books. With the first half of the year already passed, celebrate the month of being true to you with one of these great 2020 releases that span from history, fantasy, and more.

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

The Winter Duke by Claire Eliza Bartlett

Ekata is determined to leave her murderous family when her brother is named heir. But when her parents and twelve siblings fall to a strange sleeping sickness, Ekata inherits her brother’s title of duke and his warrior bride. Now Ekata is the only hope for her country as she must navigate danger, politics, and love.

Farrar, Straus and Giroux (BYR)

The Midnight Lie by Marie Rutkoski

Nirrim lives in the Ward, where danger abounds and people are not allowed to have sweets or wear colors. When she meets Sid, a rakish traveler, Nirrim is told that the High Caste possesses magic. While Nirrim is tempted to seize some of that magic for herself, she must give up her old life to do so and trust in someone who asks not to be trusted.

Bloomsbury YA

The Gravity of Us by Phil Stamper

Cal is a successful social media journalist who is used to the spotlight. But when his father is picked to be on the mission to Mars, Cal is thrust into a whole new level of media. When his family moves from Brooklyn to Houston, Cal meets fellow “Astrokid” Leon, and the two quickly fall for one another. But when secrets of the mission come to life, Cal must decide how to reveal the info without hurting those most dear to him.

Feiwel & Friends

Dark and Deepest Red by Anna-Marie McLemore

In 1518 Strasbourg, women dance in the streets until they fall dead. When people suspect witchcraft, everyone points to Lavinia – who just might need to do something impossible in order to save her family. 500 years later, Rosella Oliva falls under a dancing spell thanks to a pair of red shoes and is drawn to a boy, Emil, whose own family was blamed for the fever centuries before.

HarperTeen

The Fascinators by Andrew Eliopulos

Sam lives in a small town where magic is frowned upon. His only escape is spending time with James and Delia and their school’s magic club. But when senior year starts, Sam may be falling for James, Delia is growing frustrated with the club, and James may have messed with the wrong magic-wielders over the summer, putting a target on all of their backs. As senior year becomes not what Sam hoped for, he realizes that some things even magic cannot fix.

Inkyard Press

Music from Another World by Robin Talley

In 1977, Tammy is a closeted lesbian, who can’t be herself at her Christian high school, conservative church, or at home with her politically anti-gay aunt. Her only escape is writing secret letters to Harvey Milk until she becomes pen-pals with Sharon. Their letters are Sharon’s only way to be honest with herself as anti-gay fervor hits a new scary high in America.

HarperTeen

We Are Totally Normal by Rahul Kanakia

Nandan is determined to smooth things out with his ex and help his best friend Dave get into the popular crowd. But when Nandan and Dave surprisingly hook up after a party – especially as Nandan has never been into guys before – Nandan is willing to give it a shot even if everyone may look at him differently. While Dave takes their relationship with ease, Nandan is faced with anxiety about his sexuality and wants to take it all back – even if that means breaking up with the only person who has ever really understood him.

Advertisement

Flatiron Books

Girl, Serpent, Thorn by Melissa Bashardoust

Soraya has lived away from her family, safe in only her gardens, thanks to her poisonous touch. When her twin brother’s wedding approaches, Soraya must decide if she should visit the demon in the dungeons who has the knowledge she craves but above is a young man who does not look at her in fear.

Page Street Kids

The Henna Wars by Adiba Jaigirdar

Nishat is not happy that she has to conceal being a lesbian in order to not lose a relationship with her Muslim family. It doesn’t help that when childhood friend Flávia walks back into Nishat’s life, she falls for her. Hard. When the school sponsors a business-creating competition, both Nishat and Flávia decide to focus on henna and the competition becomes fierce fast.

HarperTeen

The State of Us by Shaun David Hutchinson

When Dean’s mom decides to run for president, he’s not surprised – nor is he interested in being a part of the public spectacle of the race to the White House. Dre is the son of the opposition, the Democratic nominee, and soon their friendship on the trail becomes something more. But as love begins to blossom between the two, Dean and Dre must keep an eye on the shady third-party candidate.

Advertisement

Advertisement