10 YA Thrillers That Are Perfect Weekend Reads

Have you ever just wanted a great and quick read you can pick up for the weekend? We know exactly what you mean.

These young adult thrillers will keep you glued to the page. You won’t want to put these books down! Enjoy this selection of 10 YA thrillers that will keep you on your toes, your eyes on the page, and your minds on the story long after you finish.

Simon Pulse

Girl, Unframed by Deb Caletti

Sydney Reilly is not looking forward to heading home to San Francisco thanks to her film star mother, Lila Shore, who puts beauty and male relationships above her daughter. When Sydney discovers Lila is in a relationship with the dangerous Jake, an art dealer whose eyes follow Sydney wherever she goes, Sydney becomes worried. She’s also attracting attention – both good and bad – from sweet Nico Ricci, the unsettling construction worker, and even Lila.

Simon & Schuster

The Sullivan Sisters by Kathryn Ormsbee

Once, the Sullivan Sisters were close. But that was before the secrets began. Aspiring magician Murphy is devastated by the death of her pet turtle. Claire is determined to leave the small town, but that seems less possible now that she got a rejection from her dream college. Eileen is nursing a growing addiction. When they receive letters about a dead uncle and an unknown inheritance, the three girls must band together to face a family mystery.

Wednesday Books

Foul Is Fair by Hannah Capin

Elle and her friends rule LA, but when they crash a St. Andrew’s Prep party the night of Elle’s sweet sixteen, she becomes a target for the boys. Elle is determined on revenge and transfers to St. Andrew’s Prep to destroy each boy. The perfect way in? A boy named Mack whose ambitions could turn deadly. Click here to read our interview with author Hannah Capin.

Wednesday Books

Jane Anonymous by Laurie Faria Stolarz

“Jane” was once a typical seventeen-year-old getting ready to start her senior year. She enjoyed her part-time job, loved her best friend and her overbearing but caring parents, and had a crush on a boy who was taking her to see her favorite band. But that was before “Jane” was kidnapped for seven months and escaped the “monster.” But what if everything she knew was actually a lie?

Jimmy Patterson

You’re Next by Kylie Schachte

Years ago, Flora Calhoun stumbled upon the dead body of a classmate – and the body and the police never finding their killer has haunted her ever since. One midnight, Flora receives a text from the beautiful Ava McQueen and arrives only in time to see Ava die from a gunshot wound. Now Flora is determined to hunt the killer who has left so many girls dead.

Tor Teen

Chasing Starlight by Teri Bailey Black

In 1938, it’s the Golden Age of Hollywood. Everyone wants to be a star – except society girl and aspiring astronomer Kate Hildebrand who wants some stability. But when Kate moves back to Hollywood to live with her grandfather, she walks unknowingly into a murder scene and suspects either one of the boys boarding in the mansion or her grandfather as the killer. Now Kate must catch the killer as she works on the set of a musical and falls in love.

Thomas Nelson

The June Boys by Courtney C. Stevens

The Gemini Thief, a serial kidnapper, could be anyone. Three boys – the June Boys – are held captive for thirteen months before they are released unharmed by their masked captor. For nearly a decade, the Thief has avoided authorities and successfully kidnapped twelve boys. Now Thea Delacroix thinks her cousin is the thirteenth victim. But when one of the boys turns up dead, Thea is determined to find the Thief but as she continues to search she starts wondering the improbable and yet possible option: is her father the Gemini Thief?

Katherine Tegen Books

Grown by Tiffany D. Jackson

Enchanted Jones has blood on her hands and has no memory of the previous night. The one thing she does know? Korey Fields – legendary R&B artist and Enchanted’s ticket to stardom – is dead. Before his death, Enchanted was the lone Black girl of her new suburban school who Korey notices at an audition. There is a dark side to the stardom Korey offers, and now he’s dead. But who killed him?

HarperTeen

Frozen Beauty by Lexa Hillyer

Everyone knows the Malloy sisters – but one holds a secret. No one knows what happened to Kit: she was found in the woods with icy blue lips, a lacy bra, and an abandoned pickup truck with the key still in the ignition. But Tessa was sure the killer wasn’t Boyd, the boy next door. But as she searches, Tessa discovers a sad truth.

HarperTeen

All Your Twisted Secrets by Diana Urban

When Amber and some of her classmates are invited to a scholarship dinner, they don’t expect to be trapped in a room with a syringe of poison, a bomb, and a letter that says one must go within an hour or they all will die. Now the group must figure out how they are all connected and why someone wants them dead. But even as they all have secrets, they are determined not to die.

