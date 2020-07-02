Books

10 YA Thrillers That Are Perfect Weekend Reads

Simon Pulse / Katherine Tegen Books / HarperTeen / Tor Teen
Marena Galluccio

Marena Galluccio is a freelance copywriter and journalist and lover of all things YA. She reviews fantasy, historical fiction, and historical fantasy YA books on her blog, #MediaGalReads. When she is not writing creatively, Marena can be found planning her next trip to a Disney park, watching the latest movie in theaters, or visiting a history museum. She is currently based in Georgia.

Previous ArticleThe Hip Hop Roundup: DrewsThatDude, ATL Smook, Mavi, and more
No Newer Articles