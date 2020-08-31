Books

5 Reasons Why Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko Should Be Your Next Read

Amulet Books
Brianna Robinson

Brianna Robinson is a book publicist and Sarah Lawrence College alum. She lives in New York with too many books and two enthusiastic dachshunds named after a family member, dead presidents and one actor. You can find her on twitter @blrobins2.

Previous ArticleBook Review: The Faithless Hawk by Margaret Owen
Next ArticleAlbum Review: Erasure - "The Neon"