Books

Latinx Science Fiction & Fantasy to Devour for Latinx Heritage Month

Bloomsbury / Penguin Random House / Tor Teen / Scholastic
Saraciea Fennell

Saraciea Fennell is a writer for The Young Folks.

Previous ArticleBook Review: Wayward Witch by Zoraida Córdova
Next ArticleHip Hop Roundup: Detroit, Duwap, and Kony