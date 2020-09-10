Latinx Science Fiction & Fantasy to Devour for Latinx Heritage Month

Latinx Heritage Month is fast approaching; from September 15 through October 15, the cultures and contributions from Latinx communities around the world are commemorated in this month-long celebration.



What better way to celebrate than to stack your to-be-read pile with all of the fantastic science fiction and fantasy books to read all month long! I recommend six new SFF releases from Latinx authors in the list below.

Bloomsbury YA

Never Look Back by Lilliam Rivera

Bronx native and critically acclaimed author, Lilliam Rivera returns with another fantastical novel where she weaves together a story about identity, perseverance, and love, featuring Black Latinx characters in this retelling of the Greek myth Orpheus and Eurydice set in the Bronx. This novel is a perfect read for those looking to hold on to summer romance and more.

Del Rey

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

New York Times best-selling author Silvia Moreno-Garcia reimagines the classic gothic suspense novel set in an isolated mansion in 1950s Mexico where a brave socialite is embarks on a journey to rescue her cousin. But instead she finds herself unraveling dark family secrets and stories of violence and madness.

Harper Voyager

Prime Deceptions by Valerie Valdes

Latinx science fiction is rare and I’m so happy to have Cuban-American author Valerie Valdes writing in this genre. She returns with the follow-up to her debut Chilling Effect, with Prime Deceptions where Captain Eva Innocente and the crew of La Sirena Negra find themselves at the center of a raging war. This space opera is not to be missed!

Tor Teen

Each of Us a Desert by Mark Oshiro

This powerful queer Latinx coming-of-age fantasy novel from award-winning author Mark Oshiro blends together the fantastical with elements of horror and poetry. Xochitl is destined to wander the desert alone as a cuentista, speaking her troubled village’s stories into its arid winds. This is the f/f enemies to lovers story everyone needs in their life.

Penguin Random House

More Happy Than Not – Deluxe Edition by Adam Silvera

Adam Silvera’s debut More Happy Than Not, a heartbreaking twisty story set in a dangerous near-future summer in the Bronx, gets a facelift with this special deluxe edition that features an introduction by New York Times best-selling author, Angie Thomas. It also includes a new bonus material like a final chapter, “More Happy Ending,” and an afterword about where it all began.

Scholastic

Ghost Squad by Claribel A. Ortega

Debut author Claribel A. Ortega captures hearts with this action-packed supernatural fantasy inspired by Dominican lore. This is a fast paced spooky page turner filled with family dynamics, warmth, ghosts and so much more.

