6 books to read if you’re obsessed with HBO’s ‘Lovecraft Country’



If you’re a fan of the modern meets history collage of the show, like the audio of James Baldwin playing in the background or the modern music that plays as a backdrop in a scene, then you need to read Citizen: An American Lyric by the G.O.A.T. Claudia Rankine. This book recounts mounting racial aggressions in ongoing encounters in twenty-first century daily life and the media. Just like how Lovecraft Country made us all emotional with that episode where they featured Emmett Till’s funeral on that hot summer day in August 1955, Rankine’s mash-up of essay, image, and poetry is a powerful testament to the individual and collective effects of racism in our society.