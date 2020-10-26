Books

‘Miss Meteor’ interview: Authors Anna-Marie McLemore and Tehlor Kay Mejia on friendships, pageants, and magical realism

Christina Grout / HarperTeen / Tia Reagan Creative
Marena Galluccio

Marena Galluccio is a freelance copywriter and journalist and lover of all things YA. She reviews fantasy, historical fiction, and historical fantasy YA books on her blog, #MediaGalReads. When she is not writing creatively, Marena can be found planning her next trip to a Disney park, watching the latest movie in theaters, or visiting a history museum. She is currently based in Georgia.

Previous Article'Supernatural' 15x16 review: "Drag Me Away (From You)" covers familiar ground
No Newer Articles