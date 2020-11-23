Books

Interview: Stephanie Perkins on modern fairy tales, zero drafts and ‘Anna and The French Kiss’ Collector’s Edition

Dutton Books, Destinee Blau via destineeblau.com
Brianna Robinson

Brianna Robinson is a book publicist and Sarah Lawrence College alum. She lives in New York with too many books and two enthusiastic dachshunds named after a family member, dead presidents and one actor. You can find her on twitter @blrobins2.

Previous Article'Watch Over Me' review: A beautiful exploration of trauma and found family
Next Article'Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales' Review: Greater Expectations, Not Enough Time