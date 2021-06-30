Book Reviews

‘The Girl Least Likely’ review: Katy Loutzenhiser fuses popular tropes in her latest rom-com

HarperCollins
Gisselle Lopez

Gisselle is a twenty-something year old from the south suburbs of Chicago, Illinois. When she isn’t running herself ragged with everyday adult responsibilities, she can be found catching up and obsessing over her favorite television series, perusing a genre-rich stack of novels, or writing fictional works – both original and fan fiction. The rest of her time is dominated by her two dogs, Laika and Luna, and her ragdoll kitten named Cincinatti. An aspiring writer, she hopes to one day create well-received YA novels of her own.

Previous Article'Tuca & Bertie' 2x03 Review: "Kyle" dissects toxic masculinity with surreal wit
Next Article‘The A List’ season 2 review: Mysteries abound as Mia returns to Peregrine Island