Book Reviews

‘Summer in the City of Roses’ review: Michelle Ruiz Keil’s novel infuses the mythology of ’90s Portland

Soho Teen
Emily Wolfe

Emily Wolfe is a writing and religious studies major at the University of Pittsburgh. She likes crossword puzzles, old musicals, and movies about newspapers. Also, books.

Previous ArticleJunaco Interview: Shahana Jaffer and Joey LaRosa on songwriting, inspiration and upcoming EP
No Newer Articles