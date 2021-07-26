August 2021 New Book Releases: Sapphic romances and heartwarming reads

August is bittersweet. With the end of Summer and the start of Fall (arguably the best season), the month is perfect for enjoying the last bits of poolside, beach, or porch reading before the cooler weather makes an appearance. This is the best time to enjoy enticing romances and sweet stories, thrilling mysteries with darker settings–all types of stories that are set to release in August! Enjoy!

Abrams ComicArts

Run: Book One by John Lewis and Andrew Aydin, Illustrated by L. Fury and Nate Powell (August 3)

If you haven’t already, I urge you to read March by the late Congressman John Lewis. It is a necessary work chronicling John Lewis’ fight for civil and human rights, alongside Dr. King and others. Run picks up where the March series ended, after signing the Voting Rights Act in 1965. It is a vital and necessary read, especially now.

Margaret K. McElderry Books

The Wild Ones by Nafiza Azad (August 3)

Described by the author as a rallying cry, this inclusive and original novel introduces readers to the titular Wild Ones: survivors who have hurt, betrayed and abandoned and saved by a boy with stars in his eyes. Cocooned in a world of magic, The Wild Ones travel the world to help others in need. But when Taraana, the boy who saved them, is in trouble, the Wild Ones must confront their vulnerabilities to help him.

Delacorte

A Lesson In Vengeance by Victoria Lee (August 3)

What could be a better setting for a dark and twisty novel than a sapphic boarding school with past secrets? With the popularity of books like Wilder Girls, Ninth House, A Deadly Education, A Lesson In Vengeance is in good company. This is the perfect book to read as summer gives way to Fall.

MacMillan

The Dead and the Dark by Courtney Gould (August 3)

Ghost hunting dads? A mysterious town named Snakebite where teens are disappearing? A teenager haunted by visions of her missing boyfriend? Sign us up. Author Courtney Gould compared this to Riverdale and while we eagerly await the new season, we’ll happily binge read this thriller.

Disney-Hyperion

Like Other Girls by Britta Lundin (August 3)

A teenager confronts misogyny and the patriarchy in this delightful book. Quinn knows that the only way to resume basketball next season (after getting kicked off the team for punching a teammate) is to try out for another sport in the Fall. She goes out for and makes the Football team along with four other girls and earns the resentment of the other players. Despite that, this book is full of camaraderie and challenging prejudices and is perfect for football fans who’ve always felt like girls should be allowed to play too.

Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

How Moon Fuentes Fell In Love with The Universe by Raquel Vasquez Gilliland (August 10)

Raquel Vasquez GIlliland’s debut Sia Martinez and The Beginning of Everything was breathtakingly beautiful and important. Her blend of whimsy, romance, and real issues made for one of the best reads of last year and this highly anticipated debut is a much needed release. Moon Fuentes has accepted her fate as the camerawoman for her influencer sister’s new stardom. But a life changing summer involving her grumpy and gorgeous new bunkmate and a roadtrip may give her the confidence she needs to live her life away from her sister’s shadow.

Bloomsbury

How We Fall Apart by Katie Zhao (August 17 )

Obsessed with the new Gossip Girl reboot? Take a break between reads and check out Katie Zhao’s thriller, set at an elite prep school. This fast-paced read also delves into racism, privilege, burn out, and class issues–all things that Katie Zhao revisited from a hard period of her life.

Avon

Battle Royal by Lucy Parker (August 17)

Anyone who has had the pleasure of listening or reading to a Lucy Parker book knows what an incredible treat they are in for. After the spectacular conclusion to her London Celebrities series, fans have been desperate for a new book from her. Battle Royale promises to be as irresistibly romantic and fun as her other books.

Avon

Bombshell by Sarah MacLean (August 31)

Like Lucy Parker, readers of Sarah MacLean have been eagerly awaiting a new book from her. Bombshell is the start of a new series–Hell’s Bells–and follows the notorious Sesily Talbot, whose ruined reputation allows her mobility in society to do as she pleases and Caleb Calhoun, who can’t help but fall in love with his best friend’s sister.

Tor Teen

Forestborn by Elayne Audrey Becker (July 13)

When an illness grips the kingdom, a young shapeshifter must return to the home she swore she left behind and embrace her feared magic to find the cure. The author purposely created a world where bigotry against sex and gender is nonexistent, which will be refreshing for readers looking for an inclusive fantasy.

Crown Books for Young Readers

Fast Pitch by Nic Stone (August 31)

Nic Stone is a versatile author, skillful in tackling books with intense topics alongside heartwarming stories. Fast Pitch is among the latter and features the camaraderie that I love in sports stories. Paired with the history of the Negro Leagues, a family crime, and the story of a young girl determined to become her best on the pitch and off, this is a must read for the end of Summer.

Razorbill

Dark and Shallow Lies by Ginny Myers Sain (August 31)

La Cachette, Louisianna is the self-proclaimed psychic capital of the world and the tiny town where Grey’s best friend went missing. Grey’s hunt for answers uncovers more secrets of the town’s bloody past and the things that everyone around her has been keeping quiet. Another dark, chilling, and addictive read for when warm nights get cooler.

Abrams Books

Fresh by Margot Wood (August 31)

Margot Wood has been a champion for YA books for years–as the founder of Epic Reads and her hilarious and relatable videos, Margot’s passion and love for books is infectious. Her highly anticipated debut, Fresh, which was inspired by Emma, is a funny, engaging read perfect for YA readers starting college in the Fall.

Random House Graphic

Witches of Brooklyn: What the Hex? by Sophie Escabasse (August 31)

Witches of Brooklyn was one of the best graphic novels from last year and we have huge expectations for its sequel. Read the series if you love: heartwarming and adorable stories featuring found family, witches, and friendship.

Margaret K. McElderry Books

Vampires, Hearts, and Other Dead Things by Margie Fuston (August 24)

In this sparkling debut, Margie Fuston doesn’t shy away from the difficult emotions that come when your father is dying of cancer. Still, despite the sadness, she also transports you to New Orleans, a city so alive, it’s hard to think about death. The setting is stunning, the characters are real, and if you’re lucky, maybe you’ll spot a vampire or two.

