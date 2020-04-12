15 Things to Stream That Have Helped Our COVID-19 Quarantine Blues

We are heading into our first month of being quarantined and to stop us from over-thinking or getting cabin fever, we asked our staff to share what has helped them through these difficult times. From re-watching favorite TV shows to listening to rock bands jam out, our list is an eclectic but authentic guide on how we have contributed toward our well-being through arts and entertainment the past few weeks.

Sony Pictures Television

Degrassi: The Next Generation

“You want to escape reality for a bit? The students at Degrassi Community School on Degrassi: The Next Generation are here for you. Justice for JT, but what happened to Alex? Manny and Jay forevaaa; are Spinner and Emma still married?” — Katey Stoetzel



Degrassi: The Next Generation is streaming on Tubi.

Starz

Outlander

“I am woefully behind on Outlander and what better time to catch up than a quarantine? Every night to battle Covid-related insomnia, I watch three episodes, transported by a fantastic, all-consuming love story and enraptured by the storytelling, characters, and intensity that this show puts out. I can watch Sam Heughan do just about anything, and I’m happy to report that my anxiety steadies out, and I’m able to sleep focusing on something other than the horrible and terrifying pandemic news.” — Brianna Robinson



Outlander is streaming on Starz, and seasons 1-3 are available on Netflix.

AJR Productions

Neotheater by AJR

“I’ve been listening to Neotheater by AJR on repeat. It’s an album that explores the pain of growing up and letting go, and since my last semester at college was cut short and I had to say many goodbyes before I was ready, this album has really been helping me through processing all these complicated emotions.” — Abby Petree



Neotheater by AJR is streaming on Spotify.

Cinecom Pictures

Stop Making Sense

“A few days ago I rewatched Jonathan Demme’s “Stop Making Sense” for the first time in three years, and wow it was better than I remembered. For 85 glorious minutes, I felt joy again! This concert film of the Talking Heads is not just a concert film but an explosion of music, art, performance, and filmmaking. It is guaranteed to make you feel like you’ve just been shot in the heart with adrenaline and joy for the entire runtime. I will undoubtedly be turning to it again before long, when I really need something to make me feel good even when it seems like that may be impossible.” — Beth Winchester



Stop Making Sense is streaming on Tubi.

Dimension Films

The Crow

“The Crow might seem like a strange pick for a feel-good movie, but I’ve been revisiting some of my favorite scenes from the goth superhero film during this time of uncertainty. Sure, it might be known for its action sequences, but it also contains some of the most inspirational one-liners ever uttered by a cult icon—most notably, ‘Believe me, nothing is trivial’ and ‘It can’t rain all the time.'” — Brittany Menjivar



The Crow is available to stream on Hulu with a Cinemax add-on subscription.

NBC

The Good Place

“A friend of mine introduced me to The Good Place early last year and right away, I knew it would be something that I could connect with. You would think a show centered around mortality would be ill-advised at a time like this. Yet, I found myself binging episode after episode. It speaks to the, perhaps naive, notion that humanity will be alright in the end. Now more than ever, we need that.” — Mark Wesley



The Good Place (seasons 1-3) is streaming on Netflix.

Amazon

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

“My mom and I have been watching the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which is wonderful because it’s so hilarious, but it also makes me feel all warm and hopeful inside. I love the 1950s vibe. It really distracts me from all the stress and pain of this whole ordeal.” — Abby Petree



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is streaming on Prime Video.

Frat Mouse / Topshelf Records

Frat Mouse’s Rat Pack & The World is a Beautiful Place’s Whenever, If Ever

“There’s a lot of uncertainty and fear in the world right now. To remedy that, I’ve been listening to a lot of emo records as of late. Frat Mouse’s Rat Pack and The World is a Beautiful Place’s Whenever, If Ever are two albums that let me really explore these feelings.” — Mark Wesley



Frat Mouse’s Rat Pack and The World is a Beautiful Place’s Whenever, If Ever are both streaming on Spotify.

Hulu

Castle Rock

“Castle Rock, the psychological horror series based on the characters of Stephen King, doesn’t scream uplifting entertainment during such a chaotic time, but I found myself enthralled in the second season while in quarantine. The show completely captivates you and sucks you into another world of chaos and fear. A strange pick but one sure to distract you from the real world.” — Melissa Linares



Castle Rock is streaming on Hulu.

Phish.com

Phish’s Dinner And A Movie: An Archival Video Series

“I’ve been watching Phish’s Dinner and a Movie livestreams, where they’ve been re-airing some of their best shows for free every Tuesday night. Phish’s music has gotten me through a lot of tough times, and it’s been cathartic to take a break every now and then and get lost in a well played “Tweezer” or “Divided Sky,” or watch their drummer play a vacuum cleaner (long story).” — Ryan Gibbs



Phish’s Dinner And A Movie: An Archival Video Series is available to watch at https://webcast.livephish.com/.

Studio Dragon

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

“The K-drama Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, aka “Goblin,” is the perfect escape for fantasy and romance lovers. It is an urban fantasy and has my favorite romance trope, which is the Guardian/Protector trope. The OST is stunning, the cinematography is movie quality, and the characters are some of best written I’ve seen. With each episode being over an hour long and with 16 episodes total, there’s plenty of watch time to chase away quarantine blues!” — Meagan Stanley



Guardian: The Lonely and Great God is streaming on Viki.

NBC / Miley Cyrus

The Tonight Show: At Home Edition & Bright Minded: Live with Miley

“I’ve been watching Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show at Home + Miley Cyrus’ Bright Minded show on YouTube. I love watching these every day and seeing how everyone is adapting in their own homes. It just feels so real and comforting to watch as they think of ways to lift our spirits, connecting with others, and it’s just so feel-good!” — Ashley Bulayo



The Tonight Show: At Home Edition and Bright Minded: Live with Miley are available to watch on YouTube.

NBC

Community

“I’ve been watching Community for the very first time. Nearly finished with season one, and it’s easy to see why this show is so beloved. The sitcom masterfully crafts fun storylines while exploring all aspects of friendship with a healthy dose of humor and pop culture references. During quarantine, it’s definitely helped reduce some anxiety.” — Mae Abdulbaki



Community is streaming on both Netflix and Hulu.

Keep the list going… What show, movie, album, book or game has helped you through the COVID-19 quarantine?

