Film

Sonic The Hedgehog Review: Is the video game movie curse broken?

Evan Griffin

Boston, Massachusetts: Evan is a 26 year old writer, film lover and gamer. Obsessively analytical, Evan will always give an honest and fair opinion with an insertion of wit where appropriate. (Who are you kidding? It’s always appropriate.)

Previous ArticleAlbum Review: La Roux – “Supervision”
No Newer Articles