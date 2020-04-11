Movie Reviews

Tigertail Movie Review: Even the most lyrical parables can still fall flat

Netflix
Jon Negroni

Jon Negroni is that film/TV writer guy you know about, but haven't summoned up the courage to criticize in person. He hosts the weekly movie review podcast Cinemaholics and has published two books (that we know of).

Previous ArticleAlbum Review: Dua Lipa delivers well-crafted, self-aware pop on "Future Nostalgia"
Next ArticleSurvivor: Winners at War 40x09 Review: Adam and Ben go to war in "War is Not Pretty"