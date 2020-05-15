Film

Mad Max: Fury Road Five Years Later: What We Can Learn About Surviving Together

Warner Bros.
Katey Stoetzel

film/tv critic across the web. host of Get Slayed: A Buffy Podcast and its companion Angel unSlayed. member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle (KCFCC). find me @kateypretzel

Previous ArticleBook Review: Forged in Fire and Stars by Andrea Robertson
No Newer Articles