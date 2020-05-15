Movie Reviews

Scoob! Review: This Update of the Mystery Gang Tries Balancing Way Too Much on One Plate

Warner Bros.
Jon Negroni

Jon Negroni is the author of The Pixar Theory and the novel Killerjoy, plus he hosts the weekly movie review podcast Cinemaholics and is the box office columnist for Atom Tickets. He's looking to get some sleep eventually.

Previous ArticleMad Max: Fury Road Five Years Later: What We Can Learn About Surviving Together
Next ArticleCapone Review: An Extremely Flawed and Grotesque Gangster Biopic