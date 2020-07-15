Interview: Director Paco Arango on the Inspiration of ‘The Healer’

During difficult times, we can rely on movies to help us escape or bring up our spirits. The new Netflix film, The Healer, does just that.

Directed by Mexican filmmaker Paco Arango, The Healer is a faith-based movie centered around the character Alec Bailey (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), who is down on his luck but then is given the gift of healing. While the movie has a very much paint-by-the-numbers plot; it does carry a feel-good quality which will likely attract Netflix subscribers who are looking for something uplifting during the pandemic.

In my interview with Paco Arango, we spoke about the inspiration of The Healer, his career, and the importance of helping those in need. Watch the full interview below.

The Healer is now streaming on Netflix.

