Interview: Netflix’s ‘The Kissing Booth 2’ Taylor Zakhar Perez and Maisie Richardson-Sellers

After the huge success of Netflix’s The Kissing Booth, we finally got a second film (and a third coming soon), but this time the stakes and dance sequences are much higher. We got to sit down in a video chat with 2 of the newest characters in this soon-to-be trilogy, Taylor Zakhar Perez & Maisie Richardson-Sellers. In the interview, they revisit their school days, we hear an embarrassing high school story, a little info about what we can expect to see from their characters in the third film, and a very special guest.
