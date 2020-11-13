Movie Reviews

“Freaky” review: Body-swap horror is a gory good time

Blumhouse Productions
Katey Stoetzel

film/tv critic across the web. host of Get Slayed: A Buffy Podcast and its companion Angel unSlayed. member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle (KCFCC). find me @kateypretzel

Previous Article'Come Away' review: A film with potential, but devoid of magic
Next ArticleAlbum Review: "Anniversary" is Bryson Tiller's best project to date