‘Godmothered’ interview: Willa Skye talks her new Christmas movie on Disney Plus

Most people don’t get to act on big budget film sets, let alone work with names such as Isla Fisher and Jillian Bell. Throw in some Christmas magic, and you get the experience of being a part of Disney Plus’s new Christmas movie.

Godmothered tells the story of Eleanor (Bell), a fairy godmother in training—except the world may not need fairy godmothers anymore. Determined to prove them wrong, Eleanor finds a letter from a girl named Mackenzie (Fisher). Eleanor leaves the Motherland to give Mackenzie her happily ever after, only to discover she’s a single mother of two, one of which, Mia.

Willa Skye, who plays Mia in Godmothered, spoke to me about her experience of making a magical movie. Read our Q&A with the 10-year-old actress, who talks about Christmas movies, on-set animals, and more.

Willa Skye as Mia in Godmothered. Photo: Disney Plus

What was it like filming a Christmas movie compared to other movies?

Well, first of all, a Christmas movie is really, really magical. And it has a lot of Christmas decorations everywhere. I don’t think a regular movie has that many Christmas decorations unless it’s about Christmas.

For sure! Was there any challenges with filming a Christmas movie?

I don’t think so — because it’s Christmas. It’s happy and jolly!

What animals were real in the movie? Which ones did you actually get to work with?

Well, I got to work with Pigbingo, which her real name is Yinny. And I got to work with Kevin, which was Dogbingo, that’s his real name. They were both so cute. Sadly, Gary was CGI, but I wish I could work with him.

That would be fun! What was your favorite memory from filming Godmothered?

Maybe joking around with my costars and having fun. I especially hung out with Jillian Spaeder, and we made cookies and slime together!

What was it like working with Isla Fisher?

She was so kind. Isla Fisher was so nice, and I am so glad that I met her. She was actually like a real Mom. No offense, Mom.

Isla Fisher as Mackenzie and Willa Skye as Mia in Godmothered. Photo: Disney Plus

What was your favorite scene to film?

Probably flying in the Watermelon Carriage. It’s really fun, and it actually smelt like watermelon.

What’s your favorite part of working on movies?

Probably the experience and the fun. They’re both really great things.

What’s your favorite Christmas movie?

Probably The Nightmare Before Christmas by Tim Burton. It’s really great.

That’s a classic. If you could be any fantasy-holiday creature, what would you be?

Probably a magic penguin because first of all, penguins probably don’t get that cold, and also, it’s a magic penguin! Who doesn’t love those?

Is there any other projects that you worked on coming out soon?

No, but I can’t wait to see what’s coming next.

What would be your dream project to work on?

I also would love to be a character in an animated film. Specifically, a chubby unicorn.

Godmothered is now available to stream on Disney Plus.