Music

‘Black Bear’ review: Aubrey Plaza marvels in dark comedy about creative people

Katey Stoetzel

film/tv critic across the web. host of Get Slayed: A Buffy Podcast and its companion Angel unSlayed. member of the Kansas City Film Critics Circle (KCFCC). find me @kateypretzel

Previous Article'Red, White and Blue' review: John Boyega is incredible in Small Axe's centerpiece film
No Newer Articles