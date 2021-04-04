Movie Reviews

‘Shiva Baby’ review: A hilarious and heartfelt coming-of-age story

Courtesy of Utopia
Allyson Johnson

Allyson is a New England based writer, who has been a film critic since 2012. She is a member of the Boston Society of Film Critics, the Boston Online Film Critics Association, and the Online Film Critics Society, along with being a Tomatometer approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. Her writing can also be found at CambridgeDay.com, ThePlaylist.net, VagueVisages.com, RogerEbert.com, TheMarySue.com and elsewhere.

Previous Article'Tina' review: Rock legend reclaims her own history in candid documentary
No Newer Articles