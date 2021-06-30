Warner Bros. Pictures releases trailer for ‘The Sopranos’ prequel, ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

The 1999-2007 crime series The Sopranos may have ended fourteen years ago, but its prequel, The Many Saints of Newark, will hit theaters Oct. 1. Warner Bro Pictures released its official trailer June 29.

The Sopranos, created by David Chase, ran for six seasons and 82 episodes. The show quickly rose to fame on HBO, eventually winning Peabody Awards for its first two seasons, 21 Primetime Emmy Awards, and five Golden Globes Awards.

The original show starred James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano, an Italian-American family man who also led the criminal organization, DiMeo crime family. The Many Saints of Newark will star Gandolfini’s son, Michael Gandolfini, to play a younger Tony Soprano.

The Many Saints of Newark will take place in the 1960s and 1970s in Newark, New Jersey, during the time of the 1967 riots. During this time, racial tension occurred between Italian-Americans and African-Americans.

As a teenager, Anthony appears to have violent tendencies. He also has a high IQ but does not apply himself at school, which explains his D+ average. From his IQ test, the school believes Tony can be a great leader.

When Anthony’s uncle Dickie Moltisanti comes to town, he introduces him to the world of crime. Dickie teaches Tony how to steal items, using the philosophy: “You say to yourself: this is the last time I’m gonna steal something.” Dickie quickly turns into a powerful, and bad, influence in Tony’s life.

While the prequel will show Tony’s life at an earlier age, other familiar characters from The Sopranos will rise on the screen such as Junior Soprano (Corey Stoll), Johnny Boy Soprano (Jon Bernthal), Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri (Billy Magnussen), Silvio Dante (John Magaro), and Livia Soprano (Vera Farmiga).

The Many Saints of Newark will hit theaters and become available for streaming on HBO Max on Oct. 1.

