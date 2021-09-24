Movie News

Debby Ryan and Lucy Frye are 200-year-old vampires in ‘Night Teeth’ teaser

Netflix
Chelsie Derman

Chelsie Derman studies journalism and professional writing, as well as creative writing, at The College of New Jersey. She also serves as the Arts & Entertainment Editor at her school newspaper, The Signal. When she isn’t writing reviews or anything pertaining to entertainment, you will find Chelsie either writing her novel or watching anything fantasy related.

Previous ArticleBooks Every Ted Lasso Character Should Read
No Newer Articles