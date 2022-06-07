Movie Reviews

‘Crimes of the Future’ review: Dear David, love Cronenberg

Neon
Adonis Gonzalez

Based out of Arizona, Adonis dabbles heavily in the high octane worlds of film, gaming, and comics. He earned the title “The Lil Wayne of podcasts” right after he gave it to himself.

