Pearl Jam Wants You To Find The Moon For The ‘Superblood Wolfmoon’ Preview

Pearl Jam seems to be embracing the tech in anticipation of their new single ‘Superblood Wolfmoon’. Working together with Powster, the band released a web-app letting the fans listen to a short preview by pointing the camera at the moon. Here’s a little trick, if you can’t find the natural satellite (or just don’t feel like going outside) a photo will do just fine. The AR experience is accessible between February 13 – 19, after which ‘Superblood Wolfmoon’ will be available for streaming.

The CEO of Powster Ste Thompson released a statement, saying: “This activation displays their innovation and creative energy going into their album”. We will have to wait and see whether the said energy is felt in Gigaton, but the band seems keen on engaging with the fans. Back January, prior to the album announcement, a map with coordinates was shared via the band’s website, sending the devotees into a scavenger-hunting frenzy for the billboards covered in Gigaton artwork.

The rock band isn’t the first adapter of the interactive technology. In 2017 Local Natives let the audience listen to ‘I Saw You Close Your Eyes’ if they actually closed their eyes while the device’s camera was on. Brian Eno, together with Peter Chilvers, used AR to create a whole engaging experience with the ‘Bloom: Open Space’ exhibition. Then there was Bjork, who used virtual reality for an immersive adventure with her ‘Notget’ music video.

The band is set to release their 11th studio album Gigaton on March 27, making it their first since the 2013’s Lightning Bolt.

For now, you can listen to their latest single ‘Dance Of The Clairvoyants’ here: