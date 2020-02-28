Music Reviews

Album Review: King Krule clashes with despair and optimism “Man Alive!”

Mark Wesley

Mark is a 20-something-year-old Maryland native currently residing in the midwest. Chances are, you'll probably catch him binging Star Trek: Deep Space Nine while arguing to his friends why Sisko is the best captain. Mark is currently going to school for journalism/media production where, throughout the semester, he is a DJ for the local radio station. He also is deathly obsessed with Chipotle

Previous ArticleBook Review: We Unleash The Merciless Storm by Tehlor Kay Mejia
Next ArticleAlbum Review: Superstars BTS present a mature sound in the introspective Map of the Soul: 7