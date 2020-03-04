MOONZz shares empowering new video “Runnin'”

MOONZz has shared the empowering new video for her single “Runnin’.” Directed by Nick Andrews and MOONZz, the visual depicts two powerful women breaking free of toxic patterns and take their first steps into new lives.

“I really wanted to showcase the theme of struggle and breakthrough in the “Runnin’” music video,” says MOONZz. “It was important to me that it touched on relevant issues like abuse of power in the workplace or domestic violence in the home — real, visceral emotive themes that many people experience and struggle with on the daily. I’m humbled to share this video with you. Please share your stories of struggle & breakthrough with me and the world.”

The video dropped ahead of the release of the artist’s new EP Modern Ritual, which will be available everywhere on Friday, March 6th. Full track-listing can be found below.

Modern Ritual EP Tracklisting:

1. Intro (Better)



2. What It’s Like



3. Runnin’



4. Battles



5. Love Myself



6. Modern Ritual



7. Found You



Check out the video for “Runnin'” here: