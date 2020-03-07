The TYF Monthly Mixtape: February 2020

In our TYF Monthly Mixtape feature, our music writers share Spotify playlists of the songs – new and old – they’ve had on repeat for the last month. This column is back for 2020, and this time we’re sharing some of the songs we’ve loved in February.

Beth Winchester

My February playlist consists of old songs I heard on TV/film soundtracks this month, alongside some of my favorite tracks from new releases. Two months into the year and we’ve already had several great albums come out, in my opinion. The songs by Tennis, Kesha, Christine and the Queens, Grimes and Best Coast were all released within the last month and they’re all pretty great. The rest of the playlist consists of tracks pulled from the High Fidelity series (Stevie Wonder, Sinead, Blondie), and a few movies including the random 1984 film Starman, which has a very short but pretty good theme that I’ve shoved in here.

Thomas Holton

February was great for discovering new music. I found amazing songs, both old and new, that soundtracked a phenomenal month. Whether it be Alex Ebert’s eclectic, haunting “To the Days” or Garçons’ sun-bathed “Ladybug,” these twenty tracks all stopped me in my tracks at some point. I also felt a deep urge for some new Sampha in my life, which is why I concluded this playlist with the most beautiful song off of Process, in the hopes that Sampha will sense my need for his voice and drop the album. We’ll see if it works.

Ryan Gibbs

In February, I paid close attention to a band from Connecticut who have slowly become one of the biggest new names on the jam band scene. Goose have gone from playing for small crowds in tiny venue to filling larger rock clubs within the span of a year. The band really made a splash with their appearance at The Peach festival last summer, which showcased their beautiful, effortlessly flowing jams and mix of psychedelic, jazz, and contemporary indie rock. I’ve included their Moog jam “Time to Flee” in this playlist, but if you like what you hear there, you might want to check out what that song can do live, too. Also in my playlist this month is the great single from The Psychedelic Furs’ first album since 1991, in which they sound they haven’t been away from the studio for that long, and “Bloom” a great new single from Massachusetts synth-pop band Shallow Pools.

Valeria Voronenkova

The February playlist, for me, is a pretty nostalgic one. Having been cleaning out my music over the last couple of weeks I’ve found the long-forgotten oldies and goldies. A couple of the songs have been collecting dust for a while, which I am pretty ashamed about as they are solidified classics. With that being said, I really enjoyed the albums I got to review this month, so a couple of those tracks also made the list.

What music did you love in February? Let us know in the comments!