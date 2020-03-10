No Te Vayas Interview With Carlos Vives

Arguably the greatest singer to have come from Colombia, megastar Carlos Vives sat down with the Young Folks to talk about his brand new single “No Te Vayas”. With his new album just on the horizon, Carlos again decided to add his distinct flavor of Vallenato within his brand new single.

“No Te Vayas” centers on Carlos chasing after his love, played by Olympian Caterine Ibarguen, regardless of the mishaps that happen along the way. The video like the song is very tongue in cheek and very much in line with Vives’ previous work. Vives also made sure to showcase Colombia with vibrant colors, fun and nonstop gags.

Carlos Vives with Young Folks Reporter Anthony Guivas

Aside from his new single, Carlos spoke about his over 20-year long career and what motivates him to continue creating new music.

“I have made new connections with the newer generation on the last couple of albums and have had the luck of having new artists wanting to work with me. They have shown me new sounds and new music that I applied to this album.”

Now of all the things Vives touched on what was most apparent was his appreciation for Vallenato. Considered his calling card throughout his career, Vives made the most out of a type of music that for the longest time was considered very niche within Colombia. But over the past 20 plus years, Vives has found a way to incorporate that sound into a multitude of genres like urban music, reggaeton, and trap to name a few.

“The world of Vallenato is small, but that small world opened a whole new one for me. So it’s incredible to be able to sing and say what you’ve always said in your songs. Like the love for the earth, love for family, the people or the love of your life.”

Make sure you catch our full interview with Carlos below!

Spanish Interview With English Subtitles