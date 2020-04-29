Music Interview: Almondmilkhunni

Need some new music to ease into your daily rotation? Throw in some Almondmilkhunni to please your ears. Earlier this month, Brandy Schwechler who goes by the moniker Almondmilhunni dropped her self-tiled debut EP. Track after track, the unintentional 7-track EP takes you on a journey of break ups, the aftermath, flings, and all. Basically, it’s a rollercoaster of emotions that you’ll want to stay for the very end to hop off then hop back on again.

It’s not hard to see why Ones to Watch predicted her as a “2020 breakout act.” She’s come a long way from growing up within a religious Latino family to studying Poli-Sci/Pre-Law to picking up shifts as a former dancer/stripper to put herself through college. Seriously, is there anything she can’t do? We had a chance to catch up with the aritst herself, check out our interview below.

The Young Folks: First off, how are you? How are you coping and keeping busy during these times?

Almondmilkhunni: I’m doing well I’ve been surprisingly able to keep myself busy this whole time and haven’t been nearly as bored as I thought I would be! I’ve just been doing a lot of reading and listening to music and writing.

TYF: For those hearing about you for the first time on The Young Folks, can you tell us a bit about yourself? How’d you get your start in music?

Almondmilkhunni: I’m from Philadelphia, I’m 23, and a college dropout as of this time last year. I grew up around music in the church my family went to, and my dad always made beats and produced in his free time. I was also always a writer so as I got older I just integrated writing and music and began making songs.

TYF: I love reading your previous interviews and how your upbringing was very buttoned-up. As you were growing up, what was it that triggered a change in direction of the lifestyle you were used to?

Almondmilkhunni: I wouldn’t say anything really changed for me in terms of who I am and my mindset. I was always rebellious and I was always contesting my father and authority figures about their ideals especially regarding what they thought the role of a woman should be. I’ve pretty much always been this way looking back.

TYF: Shout out for majoring in Poli-Sci/Pre-Law! When did the idea of pursuing a career in music start?

Almondmilkhunni: Thank you! Music was always a dream of mine and being a singer for a living was a daily daydream, but it became more realistic after I started my spring semester last year and I realized that I just didn’t want to think about the possibility of missing out on something that could be my calling.

TYF: How do you envision your life if music wasn’t the direction you went with?

Almondmilkhunni: I honestly don’t know because I don’t give thought to that type of thing often. But I’ve always been attracted to the idea of a simplistic life and I’m sure at some point down the road I’ll live somewhere remote and quiet and just live my life.

TYF: Congrats on your EP. I am LOVING it. For you, what’s your favorite track that’s near and dear to your heart?

Almondmilkhunni: Thank you!! While “Bandana” is all energy, all confidence, and just swag. My favorite song from the project is “Give It All To Me” – I just love the beat.

TYF: I love the Usher sample in “Bandana”! That brings me to ask, who were your musical influences growing up?

Almondmilkhunni: Thank you! “U Remind Me” is one of my favorite Usher songs. So I definitely listened to a lot of Usher but also Ginuwine, Aaliyah and other R&B artists. I just love R&B vocals and smooth melodic beats.

TYF: How long was the process of creating your EP? What was it like in the studio?

Almondmilkhunni: We finished it on one trip to LA. It was very natural and easy flowing. We didn’t intend to really make an EP, but I had booked a ton of studio time and all the sessions ended up being amazing. So by the end of the trip, I realized I had an EP.

TYF: Just got finished watching “Henni Heartbreak” too. I’d love to know, not only how would you describe your style but who are our fashion inspos too?

Almondmilkhunni: Thank you! I feel like there are two versions of me, or maybe just two distinct styles for my everyday self and then, like, my Almondmilkhunni persona. My everyday style is usually thrifted clothes and I wear a lot of crop tops and vintage jeans and stuff like that. But if I’m going out or doing a photoshoot I definitely like to go all out and the only way I can describe my style is to just think of a Bratz doll and what they wear.

TYF: Once things go back to “normal” (as normal as it can be), what’s one thing you’d like to achieve?

Almondmilkhunni: I just can’t wait to see my friends and probably the first thing I’ll do is go visit my crush and then get back to the studio and get to work!

Almondmilhunni EP is out now – listen here. Make sure to give her some love on Instagram and Twitter.

