Music Interview: MAETA

Stop what you’re doing and watch the art that is #MaetaMondays. Honestly, Mondays have been our favorite as of late since R&B artist Maeta started dropping a series of videos based on songs from her debut EP Do Not Disturb. Each video takes you on Maeta’s journey from heartbreak to overcoming the feeling from beginning to end.

#MaetaMondays is not a new concept either. Rooted from her days on SoundCloud, Maeta continues to hold her tradition strong even after captivating the hearts and ears of her growing fanbase week after week. Consider us included in that fanbase. We had a chance to chat with Maeta to talk all about her start in music to even share a few words on her very latest single “Boyfriend.”

The Young Folks: First off, how are you doing in this climate? What are you doing in the meantime through all of this?

Maeta: Hi! I’m honestly doing pretty well, I’ve been spending a lot of time working on new music, watching movies, taking baths, and anything to waste some time. I started playing sims which is kind of becoming an addiction, so hopefully this ends before it gets bad.

TYF: For those of our readers who are just getting to know you, can you tell us a bit about yourself and how you got your start in music?

Maeta: I am from Indianapolis, 20 years old, moved to LA when I was 18 and have been working on music since. I’ve been singing since I was 5 and always knew this is what I wanted to do. I have one EP out called Do Not Disturb, and am currently working on a new project!!

TYF: What was the very first song you made? Do you remember what that was like to release it out on the internet for literally anyone to hear?

Maeta: The first song I ever made was called “Headlights.” I put it out when I was 16 and ended up hating it a year later, so I got it taken off the internet.

TYF: How would you describe your debut EP Do Not Disturb? (LOVE IT, by the way!)

Maeta: Thank you!!! I started Do Not Disturb when I was 18 and first moved to LA. I was in a darkish place at the time, I had left home and moved here alone and didn’t really have anybody. I think that rubbed off into the EP for sure. The songs are kinda moody, and about different aspects of love. They all helped me get through the loneliness. I will always cherish it!

TYF: Can you tell us a bit about what the process was like for you when putting it together?

Maeta: It took about 11 months to make, I spent that time working with all different writers and producers, and figuring out what I wanted it to be. I met amazing people and lifelong friends during the process, it was so much fun.

TYF: I absolutely love the idea you had for #MaetaMondays. How did that idea come about? How much creative control did you have when it came to building out each week’s music video and story?

Maeta: I started doing covers once a week for #maetamondays when I was like 15. As I’ve grown as an artist these turned to songs, and eventually the videos. The videos were the story of a certain relationship I was in, so it was important for me to be super involved in the making.

TYF: Congrats also on your new song “Boyfriend”! How long was that one in the works?

Maeta: Thank you! I did “Boyfriend” in early 2019, so I’ve had it in my files for a long time. I recently came back to it and fell in love all over again, and decided I wanted everybody else to hear it too.

TYF: How did you envision your career when you first started, does it differ to how you see it now?

Maeta: I’ve always just wanted to make music and spend my life performing all over the world. I still feel the same way, only difference is that it’s starting to become my reality!

TYF: Lastly, what’s one thing at the top of your list that you definitely want to do once you’re able to get back to some sense of normalcy?

Maeta: All I want to do is see my friends again!!! Also go to the movies, that’s one of my favorite things to do.

Do Not Disturb EP is out now – listen here.

