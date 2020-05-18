Harry Styles Releases Dreamy “Watermelon Sugar” Music Video

Harry Styles has released the music video for his latest single, “Watermelon Sugar,” featured on the singer’s sophomore album, Fine Line. The video celebrates the joys of summer, sun, youthfulness, love, and is “dedicated to touching” – something the world misses all too much. Filmed by the ocean in Malibu, viewers are drawn into Styles’ world of ’70s-esque nostalgia, colorful, saturated hues, and metaphors of fruit and infatuation.

Enjoy the video in all its bright, dreamy glory as Styles’ paints a picture of the perfect summer day, holding audiences over until humanity can once again rejoice in touch and closeness.

Advertisement