Music Interview: Mahogany LOX

Not only can Mahogany LOX take your man (if she wanted to), she can steal a few spots on your playlist with her new track “SIKE.” LOX is without a doubt widely known for her hit song “Take Your Man” which has been played on TikTok with over 1.7 million sounds (AKA individual TikTok videos). But, just so you know, Mahogany LOX has more viral songs up her sleeve that you need to hear!

Get to know the multi-talented singer-songwriter in our interview below where we talk more about her new song, her favorite TikTok remake, and more.

The Young Folks: For our readers who are hearing about you for the first time, how did you get your start in music? What was it like for you to make your very first song?

Mahogany LOX: Music has always been a big part of my life. I’ve been singing as long as I can remember. My first original song that I released was “Boom” in 2015. This song was really special to me because I wrote it with my brother 8ky who also produced it. It’s also special to me because that’s where I met my boyfriend. Who knew!!!

TYF: Your song “Take Your Man” is huge on TikTok (obviously). Do you have a favorite TikTok featuring your song?

ML: Yes I do!!! It’s actually the one my boyfriend (@CarlosEsparza) made. It was so different and creative!

https://www.tiktok.com/@carlosesparza/video/6752335256621272326?lang=en

TYF: I love the name you came up with your fan base, LOXSmiths. How did you decide on it?

ML: I actually asked my supporters-who are family to me-what name they would like and the LOXSmith’s were born!

TYF: Congrats on the release of “Sike”! Can you tell us a bit about how that song came to life?

ML: Honestly, confidence! I wrote “Sike” so the person who’s singing it can sing it to themselves and feel confident! I wanted to be able to help anyone that struggles with confidence and let them know it’s ok to feel emotions but know they’re amazing and not to let any negative comments bring you down.

TYF: With “Sike” out now, can we expect more new music in the near future? If so, can you tease a little bit about what we can expect?

ML: YES! I’m planning to release a lot more music!

TYF: Since quarantine, what has your day-to-day been looking like so far?

ML: Because of the quarantine, my day to day is pretty routine. I’m starting to work out a lot (at home), I’m working on my abs! I’m staying creative, writing songs, creating new DJ sets and creating more content! I’m also catching up on a WHOLE bunch on Netflix shows.

TYF: I noticed that you’re very interactive with social media. To you, what have you found that are the benefits of social and also possibly the not-so-great parts of social media?

ML: I love social media because I get to talk to my LOXSmith’s directly! I truly love it! This makes the not-so-great parts of social media worth it!

TYF: For someone working to gain the confidence you exhibit, what’s some words of inspiration you’d like to send to them?

ML: Honestly, just start with compliments. Compliment yourself once, twice or even three times a day, and most importantly, love yourself. If you don’t love yourself, now you will and appreciate yourself too. Your confidence will soar!

TYF: Once things ease up a bit, what’s one thing you’d like to do outside your house once given the chance?

ML: THE BEACH! Ya girl needs to get to the BEACH!

TYF: Lastly, rapid fire round:

Some shows you’re currently binge-watching

Tiger King, 90 Day Fiancé Before the 90 days, Criminal Minds, Love is Blind, and The Circle!

Artists you’ve currently discovered and jamming out to?

Fxck Yeah! He just dropped a song called “Top Ramen” and it’s definitely on my Jams playlist!

Artists you’re relistening to?

Mariah Carey! I always have her on repeat!

Favorite TikTok trend of the moment?

I really like the trend where you remake album covers!

Favorite look you’ve created between your competition with Zakry Hayden?

Definitely the Tiger King one! And I loved the one Zak did when we switched aesthetics! He went all out!

