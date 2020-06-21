Music Reviews

Album Review: Jehnny Beth – “TO LOVE IS TO LIVE”

20L07 Music
Beth Winchester

Beth is a pop culture lover currently resident of Maryland, and a past resident of Rochester, Prague and New Orleans. Her favorite musician is Jenny Lewis and her favorite TV show is "Mad Men," and she isn't sure what that says about her.

Previous ArticleAlbum Review: Drake remains unenthused with his creative vision on "Dark Lane Demo Tapes"
Next ArticleAlbum Review: Norah Jones's latest album is most powerful in its sonic palette