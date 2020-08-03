Carolina Gaitán talks about her new single “Cerquita Del Mar”

While most of us remain confined in our home during the COVID pandemic, Colombian actress and singer Carolina Gaitán is finding ways of releasing brand new music!

While Carolina is most recognized as an actress starring in hit telenovelas such as Celia, Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso, and Netflix’s crime drama Narcos. Carolina is also an aspiring singer who is making waves in the world of bachata.

We at the Young Folks had the opportunity to speak with Carolina about the inspiration behind her new song, her decision to get involved in bachata, and how she remains positive during the era of Covid-19!

Make sure to watch our full interview with Carolina below!

