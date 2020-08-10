Interviews

Borja Voces Gives Us A Sneak Peek Into Premios Juventud

Borja Voces Banner 1
Anthony Guivas

Anthony is a 26-year-old Entertainment reporter from Miami, Florida. Anthony has reported for The Young Folks for four years covering everything from film to music. In his spare time he likes to imagine a world where Game of Thrones was not ruined.

Previous ArticleAlbum Review: Young Ejecta - "Ride Lonesome"
No Newer Articles