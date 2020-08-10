Borja Voces Gives Us A Sneak Peek Into Premios Juventud

With every kind of social gathering being cancelled and ruined due to COVID-19, one show that is still coming along is Univision’s Premios Juventud.

We at the Young Folks were able to speak with the host of this year’s Premios Juventud, Borja Voces, where he gave us some insight on the changes the show has taken and what we can expect to watch.

Meant to showcase up and coming Latin talents, this year’s award show will not only highlight these artists but also those brave men and women who have played a role in helping our communities during this COVID pandemic.

As for the audience, the awards show will be offering fans who want to attend the opportunity to virtually be a part of the show. Displayed on a large LED screen, the virtual audience seems to have a larger role than one would have expected given the circumstances.

Premios Juventud will premiere live on Univision Thursday, August 13th at 7 pm. Now before you tune make sure you watch our full interview with Borja Voces below!

