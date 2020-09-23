Music Reviews

Album Review: H. Jon Benjamin delivers quirky interpretations of movie favorites on “The Soundtrack Collection”

Sub Pop
Beth Winchester

Beth is a pop culture lover currently resident of Maryland, and a past resident of Rochester, Prague and New Orleans. Her favorite musician is Jenny Lewis and her favorite TV show is "Mad Men," and she isn't sure what that says about her.

