From the Record Crate

From the Record Crate: Talking Heads – “Remain In Light” (1980)

Hunter Church

Hunter Church is a twenty-one-year-old who loves all kinds of music. During his freshman year of college, he decided to start a blog for sharing his thoughts on music, movies, and more. There, he found a love for writing, and wanted to expand not just from his blog, but to other publications, and found TYF. Outside of his blog and TYF, Hunter also writes for Heart Eyes Magazine.

Previous ArticleThe Neighbourhood Reinvents Themselves on "Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones"
Next Article‘Grown’ review: Tiffany D. Jackson’s new mystery novel for girls who were forced to grow up too fast