Music Reviews

Album Review: Gorillaz perfect the single on “Song Machine, Season One”

Hunter Church

Hunter Church is a twenty-one-year-old who loves all kinds of music. During his freshman year of college, he decided to start a blog for sharing his thoughts on music, movies, and more. There, he found a love for writing, and wanted to expand not just from his blog, but to other publications, and found TYF. Outside of his blog and TYF, Hunter also writes for Heart Eyes Magazine.

Previous ArticleAlbum Review: Laura Veirs Balances Anxiety and Comfort on "My Echo"
Next ArticleAlbum Review: clipping.'s "Visions of Bodies Being Burned" is an anthology of spooky tales