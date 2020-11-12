Music Reviews

Album Review: Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – “Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In)”

Daptone Records
Beth Winchester

Beth is a pop culture lover currently resident of Maryland, and a past resident of Rochester, Prague and New Orleans. Her favorite musician is Jenny Lewis and her favorite TV show is "Mad Men," and she isn't sure what that says about her.

Previous Article'The Place of No Words' interview: Actress Nicole Elizabeth Berger on fantasy-reality cinema, filming challenges, and more
No Newer Articles