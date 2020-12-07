Music Reviews

Album Review: Elvis Costello’s exploration gets the better of him on “Hey Clockface”

Hunter Church

Hunter Church is a twenty-one-year-old who loves all kinds of music. During his freshman year of college, he decided to start a blog for sharing his thoughts on music, movies, and more. There, he found a love for writing, and wanted to expand not just from his blog, but to other publications, and found TYF. Outside of his blog and TYF, Hunter also writes for Heart Eyes Magazine.

Previous Article'Godmothered' review: A heartwarming film that redefines happy endings
Next ArticleSome Rap Songs: cashcache!, Drake the Ruler, and more