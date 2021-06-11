Music video premiere: Pollux King asks if anyone cares on “Anybody”

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Pollux King unveils the music video for “Anybody,” an intimate ballad about her experiences with unrestrained bullying.

Lo-fi and visceral, the video hits viewers’ diaphragms with a wallop. Infused with raw reality, King put the video together by asking fans to share their stories on camera. The response was prodigious, with people from all around the world replying.

Explaining, King shares, “I had been struggling about this video over quarantine. I wanted everyone to be a part of it but didn’t know how to make that happen. I had some big, epic, perfect thing in my head. But then I stopped and realized, this isn’t supposed to be perfect. I wanted people to film this in their living rooms, exactly as they are. Because that’s who we are. We’re not perfect, polished people. We’re all just doing our best. And most of us are hiding a lot of pain and suffering. I wanted to share mine. And share that even when we feel the most alone, we’re not. There are so many people who have felt the same way you do. There is so much joy inside of us. Knowing we’re all in this together and not some desperate pieces scattered around… It’s special. This video is to show the world we’re still here. The people who were bullied. Picked on. Beaten. Assaulted. We are here. And we’re not alone. You are loved. And we are with you.”

Originally from a small town in Wisconsin, called New London, at the age of four, Pollux King was writing and singing songs to the flowers in her yard, followed by later taking part in the town’s community theater. When she was 18, she moved to L.A. to study at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy. After finishing her studies, she began writing and recording. She met producer Chris Kooreman and the two hit it off, leading to her self-titled EP.

King began 2021 releasing her single, “Score to Settle,” a rough-and-ready rocker giving the middle finger to trolls and scoffers. She followed with “I Love You Always Forever,” a cover of Donna Lewis’ hit song.

“Anybody” travels on low-slung gospel savors blended with tints of alt-pop as King’s deluxe, haunting voice imbues the lyrics with vulnerable, poignant textures.

“I know that I’m different / All of my life I’ve been so alone / Crying on the bathroom floor / Don’t wanna feel like this anymore / Begging for a little mercy to be shown.”

Deep, rolling harmonies give the tune aching gravitational pull, followed by an elegant, gentle piano presaging the potent swell of the chorus. Rife with beaucoup longing for compassion and aching echoes, “Anybody” is simultaneously heartbreaking, sensitive, and heavy with honest articulation.

The video depicts different people lip-syncing to King’s redolent voice, lacing both the lyrics and the music with tangible pathos. Their pain is patent in their eyes.

Pollux King has it going on! “Anybody” exudes the residual energy of sorrow, while asking the question: “Is anybody out there? Does anybody care?”

Intrigued, The Young Folks spoke with Pollux King to discover more about the genesis of her distinctive name, which artists she’s listening to right now, and why she makes music.

I love the name Pollux King. What’s the story behind the name?

Well thank you, I love YOUR name, haha. We went through about 700 names and couldn’t find the ONE. I’ve always loved the name, and remember looking it up at the beginning, but a few people were using it. A few months ago my friend and I were watching Face Off, (the younger brother’s name is Pollux – GO WATCH IT) and it sparked the idea again. Just swapped the first name I’d been using to the last name and let out a sigh of relief.

What does your new single/video, “Anybody,” mean to you?

It’s kind of like opening up my diary from school and reading the pages out loud to thousands of people. It’s a really vulnerable song for me, and it makes me sad as hell to sing it. I held all of that in for too many years, and it was time to let it out. It’s shame and pain, healing and courage. I wanted to share it so other people could hear it and know they’re not the only ones feeling that way.

What do you hope people take away from the video?

I want them to know they’re not alone. I want them to feel seen. Supported. I want all of us who never felt like we belonged, like we were freaks, losers… We belong here. We deserve to be here and take up space. We deserve to be loved for exactly who we are.

How did you get started in music? What’s the backstory there?

I think I got started as soon as I could make noise. This is all I’ve ever wanted to do since I was able to put thoughts together.

Which artists in your opinion are killing it right now?

There are SO MANY. I know I’m going to miss some. Loving Olivia Rodrigo’s new stuff. YUNGBLUD, The Struts, LP, Lizzo, Cassyette, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X. Those are the people I’ve had on repeat lately.

Why do you make music?

Because I’d wilt and die if I did anything else, honestly. Very dramatic and very true. I’ve tried, and I’m still in therapy. Send comfort cookies.

