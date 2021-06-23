Lyric Video Premiere: Devon Drops Infectious “Pop”

Alt-pop artist Devon unveils the lyric video for “Pop,” a song about the effect of bloated vanity within the borders of a relationship.

Devon’s love for music began when she attended a Billy Joel concert at age 4. Immersing herself in music, her older brother taught her how to play the guitar, while her dad taught her piano. After that, she got into writing songs and learning the ins and outs of production.

Later, while studying entertainment and intellectual property at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, she continued to write and perform. After finishing college, Devon immediately went to work for LAVA Media in A&R, scouting for talent and developing signed artists.

“Pop” opens on low-slung alluring alt-pop colors topped by Devon’s deluxe, evocative voice, at once lush and nuanced. Glowing harmonies imbue the tune with radiant textures, emphasizing the posh flow of Devon’s timbres. The video brims with buoyant energy, depicting Devon surrounded by balloons. As she plays with the balloons, Devon’s vivacious personality saturates the screen.

“If I let you go / Would you fly to the top / Well baby I don’t know I don’t know / But I think you’d pop / Yeah I think you’d pop.”

The Young Folks spoke with Devon to discover more about her creative process, how the video came together, and what her fans can look forward to.

What inspired your new single/lyric video “Pop?”

“Pop” is about inflated egos and the roles they play in relationships. Long story short, it’s a sassy breakup song.

Who directed the video and where was it shot?

I came up with the concept for the lyric video one afternoon in quarantine, and my mom and I filmed the whole thing that day. We found some old balloons in the house, got a few sharpies, and headed over to my grandmom’s backyard in Philly. I thought I was going to film in the pool; I thought the balloons were going to be way bigger; nothing ever goes according to plan, but I love the way the little DIY video turned out.

What do you hope your fans/listeners take away from the video?

Even though “Pop” is a breakup song, it’s a joyful and empowering bop. I hope that everyone who watches the video smiles and feels a little bit lighter.

What’s your songwriting process? Melody first, or lyrics?

My songs typically start with a lyrical idea. From there I work outwards to build a track that supports the sentiment and find a melody within that framework.

How did you get started in music? What’s the backstory there?

When I was four years old, my parents took me to a Billy Joel concert, and I immediately knew that I wanted to do THAT. I started songwriting first, writing a lot of poetry. I learned guitar from my older brother and piano from my dad, and over time I figured out how to put it all together. It is now a pleasure to write and produce these poppy bops!

Which artists in your opinion are killing it right now?

Lyrically, I always love listening to what Rainbow Kitten Surprise is writing. From a production perspective, I listen to a ton of HAIM and The 1975.

Why do you make music?

Because I love it! This project in particular is meant to spread a message of self-love and to inspire self-discovery.

Looking ahead, what’s next?

Next comes the album! My uplifting and bubbly new project will be coming this August! Follow me on Instagram to stay updated on all future happenings.

